Boyet Fernandez stays with San Beda as consultant under new coach Yuri Escueta

MANILA, Philippines – The changing of the guard is complete in San Beda as Yuri Escueta is officially named the new Red Lions basketball head coach on Wednesday, July 27, per a team statement.

However, title-winning tactician Boyet Fernandez will not be looking for a new job just yet as he is now relegated as a consultant under the new team leadership.

Escueta is no stranger to San Beda’s winning culture as he was a former Red Cubs high school standout and learned under the legendary Ato Badolato.

As a coach, he learned under the game’s best tacticians like Norman Black, Chot Reyes, and Tab Baldwin through stints as an assistant for Ateneo in the UAAP, TNT in the PBA, and the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

Escueta will continue to learn alongside another coaching great in Fernandez, who steered San Beda’s most recent dynasty run and amassed four NCAA championships – including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018.

With a pair of talented basketball minds at the helm, San Beda is expected to continue its winning tradition through Season 98 and beyond, despite missing the finals for the first time in 16 years in the recently concluded Season 97.

Escueta will handle a young Red Lions squad still bannered by Fil-Canadian star James Kwekuteye, and will have former San Beda players Jenkins Mesina, Alex Angeles, and Francis Cruz as his coaching deputies, along with former Ateneo player Andre Santos. – Rappler.com