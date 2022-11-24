CSB’s Pasturan, Davis accept Amores apology, still move on with complaint

COMPLAINT. St. Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan (left) and Taine Davis file a complaint against JRU's John Amores at the San Juan City Hall of Justice last November 11.

‘At the end of the day, actions have consequences, and I guess, he has to learn from it,’ says Taine Davis, one of two St. Benilde players who filed physical injury complaints against JRU’s John Amores

MANILA, Philippines – The CSB Blazers continue their process of healing from the John Amores assault as Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis have both accepted the former JRU standout’s face-to-face apology, two weeks after their fateful November 8 encounter.

In an interview with GMA’s Game On, both players recounted Amores’ visit to the CSB practice gym to personally make amends, as first told by Blazers head coach Charles Tiu.

“He reached out to one of our teammates who was his friend and we gave him a chance to pay us a visit,” Pasturan said in Filipino. “We thanked him for coming and apologizing, and we accepted that gesture wholeheartedly.”

“I really appreciated him coming through to apologize. It means a lot,” added Davis.

Pasturan and Davis were the two Blazers hardest hit in Amores’ rampage. Pasturan was hit in the face as Amores was trying to land a solid blow on Mark Sangco, while Davis’ pacifying gesture was returned with a solid hit to the jaw in the heat of the moment.

Both players filed physical injury complaints in San Juan City last November 11, after UP’s Mark Belmonte filed his own after a similar punching incident with Amores in the preseason last July.

Although Amores has since been expelled from the Heavy Bombers student-athlete program and cooler heads have prevailed over at the Blazers’ camp, both Pasturan and Davis are adamant in moving forward with their complaints to serve as a needed lesson.

“At the end of the day, actions have consequences, and I guess, he has to learn from it,” Davis said.

“He needs to face the consequences,” echoed Pasturan in Filipino.

“Just because he apologized, [it’s over]. He needs to face what he did. That’s his lesson so we can all move on from this.”

Tiu served as key witness to his wards’ complaints and said he will honor whatever decision they will make on the issue moving forward. – Rappler.com