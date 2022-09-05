Collin Dimaculangan starts anew with San Beda Red Lions

NEW ADDITION. Collin Dimaculangan (second to right) transfers to San Beda.

MANILA, Philippines – Former University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) basketball standout Collin Dimaculangan will open a new chapter in his student-athlete career by joining new head coach Yuri Escueta at San Beda in the NCAA.

Dimaculangan, who turned 19 in August, will be eligible to play in Season 99 next year.

“Coach Yuri made this happen,” Dimaculangan said on Monday, September 5. “He reached out to me, from then on I was blessed to receive interest from a great coach like him. I saw coach Yuri’s vision and it surely got me convinced to play for him.”

The former UPIS team captain initially committed to the UP Fighting Maroons in January 2021 for a spot in State U’s roster pool.

He didn’t make the Season 84 roster but represented UP during the following Filoil preseason tournament’s one-on-one competition, where he advanced to the finals before withdrawing due to a knee injury.

“That tournament was really a confidence-booster for me and I thank coach Gold (Monteverde) and the staff for giving me the opportunity,” Dimaculangan said.

He is now in the process of compiling school records and enrolling at San Beda, while also revealing that he’s recovered from his injury.

Commenting on an Instagram post with the announcement of Dimaculangan’s decision, reigning PBA D-League MVP Juan Gomez De Liaño, another UPIS product, stated that “[San] Beda got a good one.”

Fighting ailments for a large chunk of his high school career, Dimaculangan hopes his upcoming stint in Mendiola will yield better results as he hopes to make a name for himself in the collegiate ranks.

“I’m pretty much very excited to play and be part of a prestigious and very special San Beda group,” he shared.

“This is going to be my first usage of playing years, so I’m excited of what’s to come.”

Dimaculangan described leaving UP as “really sad,” because it’s a school he “truly loved.”

But the relationship he quickly built with Escueta holds promise for his future.

“He is a very skilled and tall guard at 6-foot-1. I’m hoping he assimilates his skills to our offensive system,” Escueta said.

“He is really a talent and has lots of potential to get better.”

Dimaculangan says that part of his goals include “being able to understand the game more on both sides of the floor, and being aggressive as [he] can be.”

Also including shooting and dribbling efficiency in his list of areas to improve on, Dimaculangan is currently working with conditioning coach Jem Manalang on a daily basis to improve his strength and endurance on the court. – Rappler.com