Mapua boots CSB to book NCAA finals trip; San Beda drags LPU to rubber match 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL OUT. Mapua star Clint Escamis drives past St. Benilde's Ray Carlos during their NCAA Final Four duel.

Mapua secures the first finals seat in NCAA men's basketball after dispatching CSB, while San Beda stays alive after dominating the twice-to-beat LPU

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals booked the first NCAA men’s basketball finals berth after ousting the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 78-67, in the Season 99 Final Four at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, November 28.

After failing to reach the playoffs last season, Mapua now has a chance to redeem itself from its failed title bid in Season 97, where it suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Letran Knights.

Paolo Hernandez led the Cardinals in scoring with 22 points, while MVP frontrunner Clint Escamis, to no one’s surprise, filled the stat sheet with 21 markers, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Hernandez and Escamis knocked down four long bombs each to combine for eight of Mapua’s 12 triples against CSB’s lowly 5-of-25 three-point shooting clip.

It was Hernandez who sparked Mapua’s game-clinching 14-2 rally as he went on a personal 5-0 run to give Mapua a 69-65 lead after trailing by 1 point at the 4:41 mark of the final frame.

Hernandez then forced Migs Oczon to commit a turnover in the following possession which led to a crucial breakaway layup by Jopet Soriano on the other end.

Reigning MVP Will Gozum ended CSB’s drought with two free throws, before Marc Cuenco ultimately sealed the deal with a cold-blooded trey that put the Cardinals ahead by 7, 74-67, with just 2:38 left.

Cuenco was Mapua’s third double-digit scorer in the contest as he put up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Oczon paced CSB with 17 points, while graduating forward Miguel Corteza had 14 markers and 8 rebounds in his final game in a Blazers uniform.

Gozum, meanwhile, wrapped up his memorable collegiate career with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting and 7 rebounds.

San Beda stays alive

In the other semifinal matchup, the San Beda Red Lions lived to fight another day after forcing a rubber match against the twice-to-beat LPU Pirates with a resounding 89-69 Game 1 win.

Jacob Cortez picked the right time to deliver his best game for the Red Lions as he went off for a career-high 28 points on a very efficient 9-of-11 field goal clip, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

The second-generation star Cortez wasted no time in making his presence felt, pouring in half of his 28 points in the first two quarters to help San Beda seize a commanding 52-38 halftime cushion.

A 6-0 run by the Pirates at the start of the third quarter brought them back within single digits, 44-52, but that eight-point margin was the closest they could ever get in the second half as the Red Lions continued to fire from all cylinders.

San Beda shot an impressive 13-of-28 clip from three-point land, while LPU only converted on 5 of their 34 attempts from downtown.

Yukien Andrada and Nygel Gonzales backstopped Cortez with 12 points apiece, while James Payosing added 9.

Enoch Valdez led LPU with 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Mac Guadana and John Barba chipped in 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Red Lions and the Pirates will duke it out anew on Friday, December 1, for the right to face the Cardinals in the finals.

The Scores

First Game

Mapua 78 – Hernandez 22, Escamis 21, Cuenco 10, Bonifacio 9, Soriano 6, Rosillo 4, Recto 3, Asuncion 3, Igliane 0, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0.

CSB 67 – Oczon 17, Corteza 14, Carlos 10, Gozum 9, Sangco 5, Mara 5, Turco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 2, Nayve 0, Cajucom 0, Marasigan 0, Davis 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 34-37, 56-55, 78-67.

Second Game

San Beda 89 – Cortez 28, Andrada 12, Gonzales 12, Payosing 9, Puno 7, Visser 6, Tagle 6, Jopia 6, Alfaro 2, Cuntapay 1, Tagala 0, Torres 0

LPU 68 – Valdez 14, Guadana 12, Barba 10, Cunanan 9, Umali 8, Villegas 6, Bravo 4, Montano 3, Omandac 2, Penafiel 0, Saure 0, Fuentes 0, Versoza 0

Quarters: 22-16, 52-38, 73-60, 89-68.

– Rappler.com