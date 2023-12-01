Hot-shooting San Beda torches Lyceum anew, sets up NCAA finals clash with Mapua  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. San Beda's Jacob Cortez (right) and Cliff Jopia in action in Game 2 of the Final Four against Lyceum.

The San Beda Red Lions overcome a twice-to-beat Final Four disadvantage against the LPU Pirates to return to the NCAA finals for the first time since 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions arranged a title clash with the Mapua Cardinals after overcoming a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the LPU Pirates with an 82-72 Game 2 win in the Final Four of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 1.

After banking on their star point guard Jacob Cortez in Game 1, the Red Lions were led by the duo of James Payosing and Jomel Puno this time around as they return to the tournament’s biggest stage for the first time since 2019.

Payosing topscored for San Beda with 18 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, while Puno posted his own double-double of 15 markers on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting and 10 boards.

The high-leaping guard Payosing came out with guns blazing, pouring in 7 of his 18 points in just the first two minutes of the ball game to set the tone early for the Red Lions.

Meanwhile, the rookie forward Puno delivered when it mattered the most as he scored 9 of San Beda’s last 11 points in the fourth and final frame.

Nygel Gonzales also stepped up big for the Red Lions with 11 points, while Yukien Andrada added 10.

Cortez, who went off for a career-high 28 points in the previous game, was held to only 6 markers on 2-of-8 shooting.

“We’ll celebrate, then we’ll focus come Tuesday for the finals with Mapua,” said the second-year Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta.

“It’s the players, man. They really wanted to win this game,” he added.

With San Beda enjoying an 11-point cushion early in the second quarter, 28-17, LPU came alive and trimmed the Red Lions’ lead to just 3 points at halftime, 41-38, thanks to the huge scoring outburst of Enoch Valdez.

The PBA-bound swingman Valdez prevented San Beda from pulling away early as he dropped 22 of his game-high 28 points in just the first two quarters.

LPU managed to overtake San Beda in the opening minutes of the third period, 46-45, before the Red Lions suddenly caught fire from long distance, knocking down five consecutive three-pointers to reestablish a double-digit edge heading into the fourth quarter, 66-56.

Similar to its Game 1 thrashing of LPU, where San Beda connected on 13 of its 28 attempts from deep, the Red Lions shot an identical 13-of-28 clip from three-point land in Game 2, compared to the Pirates’ 9-of-36.

Payosing swished 2 of his 3 treys, Gonzales nailed 3 of his 5 triples, while big man Damie Cuntapay drilled all of his 3 long bombs.

Even Cortez and Andrada joined San Beda’s three-ball party as they hit two three-pointers each, while Puno went 1-of-1 from downtown.

John Bravo backstopped Valdez in the loss with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 1 of the best-of-three finals between the Red Lions and the Cardinals will be on Wednesday, December 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena. (SCHEDULE: NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball)

Meanwhile, the first ever battle for third place match in the NCAA between the Pirates and the College of St. Benilde Blazers will take place on Sunday, December 10.

The Scores

San Beda 82– Payosing 18, Puno 15, Gonzales 11, Andrada 10, Cuntapay 9, Cortez 7, Jopia 6, Tagle 3, Visser 3, Alfaro 0.

Lyceum 72 – Valdez 28, Bravo 16, Guadana 8, Barba 7, Cunanan 6, Villegas 4, Omandac 3, Montano 0, Umali 0, Penafiel 0.

Quarters: 26-17, 41-38, 66-56, 82-72.

– Rappler.com