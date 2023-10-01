NCAA 3-peat champion Letran stays winless after shock loss to EAC; San Beda downs CSB

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Three-time defending NCAA men’s basketball champion Letran found itself in dire straits to begin Season 99 as underdog Emilio Aguinaldo College rolled to a 75-65 stunner at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, October 1.
King Gurtiza lifted the rebuilding Generals to an encouraging 2-0 start to the new season with game-highs of 23 points and a +23 plus-minus in 24 minutes, as veteran forward JP Maguliano stayed hot off a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Deo Cuajao paced the Knights’ shocking drop to a 0-3 hole with 12 points, 5 boards, and 2 blocks, while marked man Kurt Reyson was shackled to just 7 points on a frigid 1-of-12 shooting clip to go with 5 assists.
Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Lions denied a late comeback by the St. Benilde Blazers, escaping with an 83-77 win after taking control with a huge 29-9 first quarter.
Jacob Cortez led the way with 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting plus 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Yukien Andrada added 15 points on a 6-of-10 clip and 3-of-4 from three, while James Payosing scored 13 as San Beda rose to a 2-1 record.
Migs Oczon paced the sorry loss with 15 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Reigning MVP Will Gozum chipped in a 14-point, 11-board double-double as Benilde dropped to a 1-2 slate.
Lastly, the JRU Heavy Bombers outgunned the Mapua Cardinals, 70-61, to rise to a 2-1 record.
Patrick Ramos came alive off the bench with 18 points and 9 rebounds, while top guard Agem Miranda scattered 15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 boards, and a block.
JRU captain JL delos Santos, whose one-game suspension stemming from an incident with St. Benilde was rescinded upon further investigation by the league, also stuffed the stat sheet with 6 points, a game-high 6 dimes, and 5 rebounds.
Do-it-all guard Clint Escamis paced Mapua’s first loss in three games with 12 points, a game-best 6 steals, 4 boards, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.