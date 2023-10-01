NCAA 3-peat champion Letran stays winless after shock loss to EAC; San Beda downs CSB

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLOUD NINE. EAC forward JP Maguliano reacts in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time defending NCAA men’s basketball champion Letran found itself in dire straits to begin Season 99 as underdog Emilio Aguinaldo College rolled to a 75-65 stunner at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, October 1.

King Gurtiza lifted the rebuilding Generals to an encouraging 2-0 start to the new season with game-highs of 23 points and a +23 plus-minus in 24 minutes, as veteran forward JP Maguliano stayed hot off a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Deo Cuajao paced the Knights’ shocking drop to a 0-3 hole with 12 points, 5 boards, and 2 blocks, while marked man Kurt Reyson was shackled to just 7 points on a frigid 1-of-12 shooting clip to go with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Lions denied a late comeback by the St. Benilde Blazers, escaping with an 83-77 win after taking control with a huge 29-9 first quarter.

Jacob Cortez led the way with 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting plus 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Yukien Andrada added 15 points on a 6-of-10 clip and 3-of-4 from three, while James Payosing scored 13 as San Beda rose to a 2-1 record.

Migs Oczon paced the sorry loss with 15 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Reigning MVP Will Gozum chipped in a 14-point, 11-board double-double as Benilde dropped to a 1-2 slate.

Lastly, the JRU Heavy Bombers outgunned the Mapua Cardinals, 70-61, to rise to a 2-1 record.

Patrick Ramos came alive off the bench with 18 points and 9 rebounds, while top guard Agem Miranda scattered 15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 boards, and a block.

JRU captain JL delos Santos, whose one-game suspension stemming from an incident with St. Benilde was rescinded upon further investigation by the league, also stuffed the stat sheet with 6 points, a game-high 6 dimes, and 5 rebounds.

Do-it-all guard Clint Escamis paced Mapua’s first loss in three games with 12 points, a game-best 6 steals, 4 boards, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com