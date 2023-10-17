JRU’s Medina sinks game-winner in 2OT conquest of LPU; San Beda frustrates Perpetual

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JRU finds an unlikely hero in Jonathan Medina in its thrilling double overtime win over reeling Lyceum in NCAA Season 99 men's basketball action

MANILA, Philippines – Jonathan Medina emerged as the unlikely hero for the JRU Heavy Bombers as they escaped from the LPU Pirates in double overtime, 88-87, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, October 17.

Medina sank a tough, double-clutch layup with 7.5 seconds remaining in second overtime, which proved to be the game-winning basket, as LPU’s John Barba and JM Bravo failed to convert on back-to-back opportunities in the dying seconds of the grueling 50-minute affair.

Prior to hitting the biggest shot of the game, Medina only had 4 points on 2-of-5 shooting as JRU relied heavily on the trio of Joshua Guiab, Agem Miranda, and Marwin Dionisio, who all played more than 30 minutes for the Heavy Bombers.

Guiab, whose missed layup led to Medina’s game-winner in the endgame, topscored for JRU with 18 points on an efficient 7-of-10 field goal clip, while Miranda and Dionisio added 14 apiece.

Before Medina saved the day, Miranda actually had the chance to ice the win for JRU in the final possession of the first overtime, but his turnaround jumper failed to hit the mark.

Enoch Valdez, who fouled out in the first overtime, carried the fight for LPU with a monster double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds.

It was Valdez’s clutch and-one play with 4.5 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into an extra period as it knotted the score at 71-all, capping the Pirates’ furious 10-1 rally in the final 1 minute and 15 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Like Valdez, Bravo posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for LPU in the heartbreaking loss.

The Heavy Bombers improved their record to 5-3, while the Pirates dropped to 6-3.

In the first game, Jomel Puno proved to be a revelation for the San Beda Red Lions as they crawled back from a double-digit deficit to frustrate the Perpetual Help Altas, 62-60.

With San Beda’s top scorer Jacob Cortez struggling from the field all throughout the ball game, it was Puno who stepped up big time with a huge double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Lions, who notched their fifth win in seven outings.

Puno dropped 8 of his team-high 12 points in the pivotal fourth quarter that saw San Beda outscore Perpetual, 15-6, to complete the come-from-behind win after trailing by as many as 14 points, 38-52, late in the third period.

Peter Alfaro swished three of his four attempts from three-point range to wind up with 9 points, while Nygel Gonzales and Oliver Tagle contributed 8 markers each for the Red Lions.

Cyrus Nitura paced the Pirates – who fell to a 3-5 slate – with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Christian Pagaran tallied 14 markers and 9 boards.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 62 – Puno 12, Alfaro 9, Gonzales 8, Tagle 8, Payosing 7, Cortez 6, Andrada 5, Jopia 4, Visser 3, Gallego 0, Cuntapay 0, Royo 0.

Perpetual 60 – Nitura 15, Pagaran 14, Roque 10, Omega 7, Razon 6, Abis 6, Nunez 2, Barcuma 0, Ferreras 0, Boral 0, Orgo 0.

Quarters: 15-21, 28-39, 47-54, 62-60.

Second Game

JRU 88 – Guiab 18, Miranda 14, Dionisio 14, Sarmiento 8, Argente 8, Medina 6, Delos Santos 5, Ramos 5, De Leon 4, Pabico 2, Sy 2, Arenal 1, Mosqueda 0, Barrera 0.

LPU 87 – Valdez 24, Bravo 20, Umali 9, Omandac 9, Villegas 8, Penafiel 8, Barba 7, Montano 1, Guadana 1, Cunanan 0, Aviles 0.

Quarters: 12-17, 34-29, 52-45, 71-71 (reg.), 82-82 (OT1), 88-87 (OT2).

– Rappler.com