NCAA: Unbeaten Lyceum escapes anew for 3rd win; San Sebastian routs Arellano

The Lyceum Pirates earn their third-straight win decided by 4 points or less against Perpetual, while San Sebastian drops 111 in a 25-point rout of Arellano

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates continued to be the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament’s kings of the clutch after again pulling off an escape act, this time a 76-73 squeaker over the Perpetual Help Altas at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, September 30.

PBA-bound star Enoch Valdez led the well-balanced attack with a team-high 13 points in just 20 minutes to go with 6 rebounds.

Six other Pirates chipped in at least 6 points as Lyceum earned its third straight win decided by 4 points or less following an 85-81 conquest of finalist St. Benilde and a 70-69 stunner over three-time defending champion Letran.

Mark Omega paced the sorry loss with game-highs of 14 points and 15 rebounds, while veteran gunner Jielo Razon also scored 14 on top of 7 boards, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College got hot early and never looked back as it blew out winless Arellano, 111-86.

Six Stags breached double-digit scoring, led by Mark de Leon’s 16-point effort on 7-of-8 shooting in just 18 minutes. Rafael Are chipped in 15 points, while Jessie Sumoda scattered 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Lorenz Capulong led all scorers in the blowout loss with 21 points, 5 boards, 3 steals, and 2 assists in 36 minutes as Jerico Camay handed out 15 points in 25 minutes off the bench. – Rappler.com