NCAA powerhouses: Mapua takes 1st place from Lyceum; San Beda downs JRU

DOGFIGHT. Lyceum guard JM Bravo (center) jockeys for position with Mapua forward Andrei Igliane in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

Mapua sends Lyceum to its second straight loss after a 6-0 start to now take the top spot in NCAA Season 99 men's basketball, while San Beda escapes fellow early contender JRU

MANILA, Philippines – The top spot of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament enters a free-for-all state after the Mapua Cardinals snatched the lead from the once-unbeaten LPU Pirates in a thriller, 87-83, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, October 14.

Two-way star Clint Escamis, fresh off an impressive 8-steal outing over winless champion Letran, added 4 more swipes to go with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in another stellar line, helping Mapua unseat Lyceum with a 6-1 record.

Captain Warren Bonifacio also added 20 points on 9-of-20 shooting, while Paolo Hernandez chipped in 15 points and 5 boards.

The Pirates, meanwhile, dropped to 6-2 after a six-game winning start to the season, as JM Bravo led the losing cause with 19 points in 37 minutes. Mac Guadana scored 13, while graduating star Enoch Valdez still managed 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 22 foul-plagued minutes.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Lions rolled to their second straight win for a 4-2 record after escaping the JRU Heavy Bombers in another tight contest, 74-70.

Jacob Cortez had his best game so far in the young season with game-highs of 24 points and 4 steals to go with 5 rebounds and 2 assists, while unheralded Jomel Puno tallied a 9-point, 12-board effort in 23 minutes off the bench.

Five Heavy Bombers breached double-digit scoring in the close loss that sent JRU down at a 4-3 slate, led by Shawn Argente’s 14 points.

Captain JL delos Santos scattered 12 points, 6 boards, 4 dimes, and 2 steals, albeit with 7 turnovers, as Joshua Guiab churned out a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 74 – Cortez 24, Alfaro 12, Puno 9, Andrade 9, Payosing 8, Cuntapay 7, Visser 4, Gonzales 1, Jopia 0, Llanera 0, Tagle 0, Gallego 0.

JRU 70 – Argente 14, Dionisio 13, delos Santos 12, Miranda 11, Pabilo 10, Mosqueda 6, Sarmiento 2, Medina 2, de Leon 0, Ramos 0, Sy 0, Arenal 0.

Quarters: 15-23, 34-38; 51-54; 74-70.

Second Game

Mapua 87- Escamis 20, Bonifacio 20, Hernandez 15, Cuenco 13, Soriano 6, Dalisay 6, Asuncion 3, Rosillo 2, Recto 2, Fornis 0, Igliane 0.

Lyceum 83- Bravo 19, Gaudana 13, Valdez 11, Umali 10, Barba 10, Penafiel 8, Cunanan 5, Villegas 5, Montano 2, Moralejo 0, Omandac 0, Saure 0, Aviles 0.

Quarters: 29-21; 54-44; 75-68; 87-83.

– Rappler.com