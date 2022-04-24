NCAA
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
15 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
PH collegiate sports

Arana dominates as Arellano tops EAC to stay in NCAA play-in hunt

Delfin Dioquino
Arana dominates as Arellano tops EAC to stay in NCAA play-in hunt

STAYING ALIVE. Justin Arana and Arellano forge a four-way logjam of teams tied with identical 3-5 records.

NCAA/GMA Photo

Justin Arana posts his sixth double-double in NCAA Season 97 to lead Arellano to its third win in eight games

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Arana continued his double-double ways as Arellano thwarted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 70-55, to stay in play-in hunt in NCAA Season 97 at the La Salle Green Hills gym on Sunday, April 24.

The big man frolicked inside the paint and produced 21 points and 18 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season on top of 3 blocks and 3 assists for the Chiefs, who improved 3-5.

Arellano forged a four-way tie at fifth place with EAC, Perpetual, and San Sebastian, with the No. 3 to No. 6 seeds qualifying for the play-in tournament.

Unbeaten Letran (7-0) and San Beda (6-1) are primed to advance directly to the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage, while No. 3 Mapua (6-2) and No. 4 St. Benilde (5-3) have the inside track for play-in spots.

Reymart Sablan backstopped Araña with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Chiefs, who led 55-47 through three quarters before pulling away for good in the final frame.

It was a relatively balanced attack for Arellano as Jordan Sta. Ana, Kalen Doromal, Stefan Steinl, and Archie Concepcion combined for 32 markers by scoring 8 points each.

Marwin Taywan paced the Generals with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Earlier, Perpetual snapped a three-game skid to remain in contention following a 72-69 escape against Lyceum led by Kim Aurin.

Aurin delivered 22 points and 5 rebounds as the Altas eliminated the Pirates, who dropped 2-6 and will join also-ran Jose Rizal University (1-7) in an early vacation.

Jielo Razon tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win that saw him and Aurin knock down key buckets down the stretch to keep Lyceum at bay.

The Pirates cut their deficit to a whisker with 2:30 left off a long Renzo Navarro triple, 67-68, before Aurin and Razon scored back-to-back layups to seal the deal.

Omar Larupay put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks for Lyceum. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PH collegiate sports

collegiate basketball

NCAA basketball