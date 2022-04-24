Arana dominates as Arellano tops EAC to stay in NCAA play-in hunt

STAYING ALIVE. Justin Arana and Arellano forge a four-way logjam of teams tied with identical 3-5 records.

Justin Arana posts his sixth double-double in NCAA Season 97 to lead Arellano to its third win in eight games

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Arana continued his double-double ways as Arellano thwarted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 70-55, to stay in play-in hunt in NCAA Season 97 at the La Salle Green Hills gym on Sunday, April 24.

The big man frolicked inside the paint and produced 21 points and 18 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season on top of 3 blocks and 3 assists for the Chiefs, who improved 3-5.

Arellano forged a four-way tie at fifth place with EAC, Perpetual, and San Sebastian, with the No. 3 to No. 6 seeds qualifying for the play-in tournament.

Unbeaten Letran (7-0) and San Beda (6-1) are primed to advance directly to the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage, while No. 3 Mapua (6-2) and No. 4 St. Benilde (5-3) have the inside track for play-in spots.

Reymart Sablan backstopped Araña with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Chiefs, who led 55-47 through three quarters before pulling away for good in the final frame.

It was a relatively balanced attack for Arellano as Jordan Sta. Ana, Kalen Doromal, Stefan Steinl, and Archie Concepcion combined for 32 markers by scoring 8 points each.

Marwin Taywan paced the Generals with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Earlier, Perpetual snapped a three-game skid to remain in contention following a 72-69 escape against Lyceum led by Kim Aurin.

Aurin delivered 22 points and 5 rebounds as the Altas eliminated the Pirates, who dropped 2-6 and will join also-ran Jose Rizal University (1-7) in an early vacation.

Jielo Razon tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win that saw him and Aurin knock down key buckets down the stretch to keep Lyceum at bay.

The Pirates cut their deficit to a whisker with 2:30 left off a long Renzo Navarro triple, 67-68, before Aurin and Razon scored back-to-back layups to seal the deal.

Omar Larupay put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks for Lyceum. – Rappler.com