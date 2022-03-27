Chiefs buck Arana late-game injury, outlast Stags

DOWN TO THE WIRE. Arellano's Justin Arana looks to get past San Sebastian's Jessie Sumoda.

After losing Arellano star Justin Arana to injury, the Chiefs survive to pull off a two-point escape over the Stags

MANILA, Philippines – Arellano University bucked the absence of Justin Arana late in the game to nip San Sebastian, 65-63, and open its campaign on a high note Sunday, March 27 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

A pillar in the Chiefs frontline, Arana had 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks before leaving at the 1:49 mark due to calf injury.

Coach Cholo Martin hopes that there is nothing serious on Arana’s injury as Arellano will play defending champion Letran on Wednesday.

“Medyo pagod na siya. Bumigay na yung calf niya kasi whole game siya naglalaro. So sana ‘wag naman malala, kailangan namin siya,” said Martin.

(He was quite tired. His calf gave in because he was playing the whole game. Hopefully it’s nothing serious since we need him.)

Jessie Sumoda’s go-ahead triple gave the Stags their last lead, 63-62, with 1:37 remaining.

Gelo Sablan then nailed two free throws off a JM Calma foul for the Chiefs to regain upperhand at 64-63 with 47.3 seconds left.

Jordan Sta. Ana missed two foul shots with 8.9 seconds remaining, but the Arellano guard was able to nab the rebound to retain possession.

After Axel Doromal split his charities off a Sumoda foul to give his team a two-point cushion, San Sebastian tried to turn things around in the final 3.6 seconds but Michael Are missed a potential game-winning triple at the buzzer.

Sta. Ana was also solid for the Chiefs with 14 points and 2 assists, as Martin was satisfied with the way his troops stepped up after Arana’s injury.

“Nagusap-usap sila, so depensa talaga yung kailangan namin kasi lamang kami ng two points nung na-injure siya (Justin). So kailangan talaga namin ay dumepensa so luckily nakakuha kami ng bola,” said Martin.

(The players really talked, we needed to play defense since we were only up two points when we lost Justin to injury. We really needed to defend well, so luckily we were able to grab the ball.)

Ichie Altamirano took the scoring mantle for the Stags with 16 points and had 3 assists and 2 steals while Calma chipped in 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The Scores

Arellano 65 – Arana 16, Sta. Ana 14, Valencia 9, Sablan 8, Doromal 7, Talampas 2, Carandang 2, Uri 2, Caballero 2, Ababstillas 2, Concepcion 1, Oliva 0, Steinl 0, Dela Cruz 0.

San Sebastian 63 – Altamirano 16, Calma 13, Villapando 10, Calahat 8, Sumoda 8, Are 4, Una 2, Desoyo 2, Ra. Gabat 0, Cosari 0, Re. Gabat 0, Loristo 0.

Quarters: 13-14, 29-33, 45-53, 65-63.

