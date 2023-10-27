Arellano slays NCAA giant San Beda for second win; JRU up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jade Talampas knocks in the clutch baskets as Arellano fights back from a double-digit deficit against San Beda to score just its second victory in 10 games

MANILA, Philippines – Jade Talampas came through when it mattered as the Arellano Chiefs completed a surprise comeback to stun the San Beda Red Lions, 74-72, for just their second win in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, October 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Talampas unloaded 14 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning triple, as the Chiefs completed their fightback from a double-digit deficit to improve to a 2-8 record.

After Talampas nailed the last of his three clutch triples with 5 seconds to go, the Chiefs then held their ground as San Beda’s Fil-Canadian neophyte Jomel Puno missed a potential game-tying layup that could have forced overtime.

The loss pushed San Beda down to a share of second with Lyceum at 7-3, leaving Mapua solo on top at 8-2.

Ralph Yanes added 11 points for the Chiefs, while team captain Danielle Mallari and Troy Valencia chipped in 10 points each.

Arellano’s upset also spoiled the big games of San Beda wingman James Payosing, who dropped a career-best 20 points, and beanpole Clifford Jopia, who posted a double-double of 11 points and 18 rebounds on top of 3 blocks.

In the other game, Ry dela Rosa delivered his best game yet this season as he powered the JRU Bombers to a 79-72 triumph over the San Sebastian Stags.

Sidelined most of the first round due to various health issues, the sweet-shooting team captain sizzled with a personal season-high 19 points, highlighted by six triples.

The win pushed JRU inside the top four with a 7-4 record, while San Sebastian fell to 3-8.

The Scores

First Game

Arellano 74 – Talampas 18, Yanes 11, Mallari 10, Valencia 10, Capulong 8, Ongotan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Sunga 2, Dela Cruz 2, Rosalin 0.

San Beda 72 – Payosing 20, Puno 14, Jopia 11, Tagle 9, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Gallego 3, Cortez 2, Visser 0, Tagala 0, Llanera 0, Peregrina 0, Royo 0.

Quarters: 17-24, 35-43, 57-53, 74-72.

Second Game

JRU 79 – Dela Rosa 19, Pabico 9, Sarmiento 8, Medina 8, Delos Santos 7, Argente 7, Miranda 6, Guiab 6, De Leon 4, Arenal 3, Mosqueda 2, Ramos 0, Sy 0.

San Sebastian 72 – Calahat 20, Re. Gabat 12, Are 10, Una 10, Escobido 9, De Leon 4, Castor 3, Felebrico 2, Sumoda 2, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0, Ra. Gabat 0.

Quarters: 25-15, 40-29, 64-53, 79-72.

– Rappler.com