King Gurtiza clutch as EAC holds off Arellano; Perpetual back on track

THRILLED. King Gurtiza celebrates with his EAC Generals teammates after a win.

King Gurtiza takes over late in the fourth quarter as the EAC Generals continue their winning ways in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – King Gurtiza came up clutch for the EAC Generals as they eked out a 79-76 escape against the Arellano Chiefs in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday, October 13.

Despite struggling from long distance all game long, Gurtiza took over in the crucial moments and knocked down back-to-back triples to give EAC a 77-74 lead with just 1:05 left to play.

Nicole Quinal then scored off a reverse layup to extend EAC’s advantage to a two-possession affair, before Arellano star Jade Talampas calmly sank two free throws in the next play to cut the Generals’ lead back to just 3 points, 79-76, with 39.1 seconds remaining.

Talampas had a chance to send the game into overtime after EAC failed to convert in the previous possession, but his step-through three-pointer fell short as time expired.

JP Maguliano led the charge for EAC with 19 points, while Ralph Robin had 15 points built on three long bombs.

Gurtiza added 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, while Nat Cosejo put together 12 markers and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Talampas buried four of his six treys to wind up with a game-high 20 points for Arellano in the loss.

With its second straight victory, EAC hiked its record to 4-2, while Arellano fell to 1-5.

In the first game, the Perpetual Help Altas got back on the winning track after cruising past San Sebastian, 64-50.

Jelo Razon delivered an all-around performance of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Perpetual, which tied San Sebastian in the standings with a 2-4 slate.

Christian Pagaran, likewise, scored 14 points for the Altas, while Cyrus Nitura poured in 13.

Romel Calahat was the lone bright spot for the Stags as he tallied a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 64 – Razon 14, Pagaran 14, Nitura 13, Roque 7, Ferreras 6, Omega 2, Gelsano 2, Abis 2, Nunez 2, Barcuma 2, Orgo 0.

San Sebastian 50 – Calahat 13, Are 8, Felebrico 8, Sumoda 7, Re. Gabat 7, Escobido 4, Shan oda 3, Una 0, Castor 0, Desoyo 0, De Leon 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 35-26, 46-41, 64-50.

Second Game

EAC 79 – Maguliano 19, Robin 15, Gurtiza 14, Cosejo 12, Angeles 6, Umpad 4, Ochavo 2, Quinal 2, Tolentino 2, Ednilag 2, Luciano 1, Cosa 0, Bacud 0, Balowa 0, Doria 0.

Arellano 76 – Talampas 20, Valencia 16, Ongotan 10, Capulong 10, Sunga 6, Geronimo 6, Villarente 3, Mallari 2, Abastillas 2, Dayrit 1, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0.

Quarters: 18-15, 38-38, 60-54, 79-76.

– Rappler.com