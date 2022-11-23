JRU spoils Letran bid for top spot with upset win

CONSOLATION. JL delos Santos and the JRU Bombers bow out on a winning note.

The NCAA Final Four has been set with Letran slipping to No. 2 behind St. Benilde after an upset loss to JRU on the last day of the elimination round

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University (JRU) wrapped up its tumultuous campaign with an upset win over defending champion Letran, 87-71, at the end of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball elimination round on Wednesday, November 23.

The stunner spoiled Letran’s bid to claim the No. 1 spot as the Knights finished their elimination run with a second-best 13-5 record behind the top-ranked St. Benilde Blazers (14-4).

Despite the loss, the Knights will march to Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage over the No. 3 Lyceum Pirates (12-6) in the November 29 duel at 3 pm.

St. Benilde, meanwhile, will also tote a win-once bonus against the fourth-seeded San Beda Red Lions (12-6) in the other semifinal battle on the same day at 12 pm at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The JRU Bombers bowed out on a winning note after an up-and-down run that also saw them figure in a controversial brawl with the Blazers that eventually led to the expulsion of forward John Amores.

Ry dela Rosa fired a game-high 22 points for the Bombers, who finished with a 7-11 record along with Mapua, Perpetual Help, and Arellano.

All four schools finished behind No. 5 San Sebastian’s 8-10 card.

The Stags, though, exited with a loss after yielding to the Mapua Cardinals, 75-67, in the other game.

Paolo Hernandez (22 points) and Rence Nocum (17 points) paced the Cardinals.

Marwin Dionisio also added 16 points on a 7-for-10 clip for the Bombers, while Joshua Guiab chipped in 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Bombers.

The Scores

First Game

Mapua 75 – Hernandez 22, Nocum 17, Salenga 14, Bonifacio 7, Agustin 5, Cuenco 3, Igliane 3, Pido 2, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Mercado 0, Gamboa 0, Lacap 0.

San Sebastian 67 – Altamirano 24, Calahat 13, Are 9, Una 9, Aguilar 4, Villapando 2, Sumoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 2, Paglinawan 0, Concha 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 6-19, 29-32, 46-51, 75-67.

Second Game

JRU 87 – Dela Rosa 22, Dionisio 16, Guiab 14, Delos Santos 11, Miranda 11, Medina 7, Arenal 2, Abaoag 2, Celis 2, De Jesus 0, Tan 0.

Letran 71 – Caralipio 15, Paraiso 12, Yu 10, Sangalang 7, Monje 7, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Ariar 4, Olivarion 0, Miclat 0, Reyson 0, Guarinio 0, Lantaya 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 48-38, 66-52, 87-71.

– Rappler.com