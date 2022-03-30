Letran blows out shorthanded Arellano for 2-0 start

STILL A WINNER. Former UST standout Rhenz Abando delivers an all-around performance for the Knights.

With Arellano playing minus main man Justin Arana, defending champion Letran cruises to a 29-point victory to stay unbeaten in the NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Letran capitalized on the absence of big man Justin Arana to overwhelm Arellano University, 96-67, for its second straight win in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 30 at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Arana was sidelined due to a right knee sprain he suffered in the Chiefs’ 65-63 win over San Sebastian last Sunday. He is set to undergo therapy in the coming days, looking forward for a possible return later in the season.

“We have to take advantage,” said Knights coach Bonnie Tan. “People are looking at us. How we can respond to the absence of Arana, the top center in the NCAA. We wanted not just a win, but a convincing win.”

Letran simply pounced on Arellano’s lack of size in the middle, as Jeo Ambohot had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Louie Sangalang produced a double-double effort of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights outscored the Chiefs, 21-9, in the second period to build a 41-26 gap and led by as many as 32 points late in the game.

Tommy Olivario added 15 points, including a buzzer-beating midcourt heave that gave Letran a 66-51 advantage at the end of third period, while Rhenz Abando added 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Having been with Tan only last February, former UST standout Abando is trying his very best to repay the Knights, who plucked him from the UST Tigers during the league layoff. (TIMELINE: Chaos follows as UST bubble bursts)

“Kay coach Bonnie, wala akong masabi kasi sobrang bait. Kung may pagkukulang kami sa bubble, siya ang nagbibigay, gumagawa ng paraan,” said Abando.

“Sobrang thankful ako kasi grabe ang kumpiyansa na ibinibigay sa akin kahit bago ako dito and may mga mas matatagal siyang player, mas may minutes pa rin ako sa kanila,” he added.

(Coach Bonnie is very nice, I can’t say anything more. If we needed anything in the bubble, he would provide, he’d find a way. I’m so thankful because he’s given me so much confidence even if I’m new here. He’s even given me more minutes than the other holdovers.)

Arellano fell in a tie with idle College of Saint Benilde at 1-1.

Axel Doromal and John Carandang each had 11 points for the Chiefs.

The Scores

Letran 96 – Ambohot 20, Olivario 15, Abando 11, Sangalang 10, Caralipio 9. Reyson 6, Javillonar 6. Mina 5, Paraiso 4, Lantaya 4, Fajarito 3, Guarino 3, Yu 0, Tolentino 0.

Arellano 67 – Doromal 11, Carandang 11, Sablan 9, Caballero 7, Cruz 7, Valencia 6, Oliva 4, Steinl 4, Abastillas 3, Sta. Ana 3, Talampas 2, Uri 0, Dela Cruz 0, Concepcion 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 41-26, 66-51, 96-67.

– Rappler.com