Letran scores payback against Arellano, nabs 5th straight win

BOX OUT. Letran’s Paolo Javillonar (second from left) and Kint Ariar battle for rebounding position with Arellano’s Cade Flores (left) and Danielle Mallari.

After an erratic start to the season, the defending champion Letran Knights finally get into the groove of things to climb to second

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights continue to heat up.

Leaning on the big games of King Caralipio and Fran Yu, the Knights avenged their stunning first-round loss to the Arellano Chiefs with a 65-53 victory in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, October 21 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The defending champion Knights, who had an erratic start to the season, extended their winning streak to five to gain a share of second place with Lyceum at 8-3 behind league-leading St. Benilde (8-2).

Caralipio stepped up big time with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Yu had an all-around game of 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Brent Paraiso also dropped 6 of his 10 points in the Knights’ 10-0 finishing run, to go along with 5 boards, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

“Malaking bagay [na pinagkakatiwalaan nila ako] kasi si Brent at si Fran given na kasi sa kanila [ang] magscore,” said Caralipio.

“Ako, kung mabibigyan ako ng chance, gagawin ko na lang yung best ko para makatulong sa kanila.”

(It means a lot that the team trusted me because it’s a given that Brent and Fran are our scorers. If I were given the chance, I would do my best to help out my teammates.)

The win avenged Letran’s upset loss to Arellano, 72-69, in the first round last September that snapped the Knights’ 14-game winning streak in the league.

Cade Flores, the lone Arellano player in double digits, scored 15 as the Chiefs fell to sixth at 4-6.

Meanwhile, the other game between Jose Rizal University and San Sebastian was postponed to a later date due to health and safety protocols.

The scores

Letran 65 – Caralipio 13, Yu 12, Paraiso 10, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Sangalang 6, Santos 4, Monje 2, Olivario 2, Ariar 1, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Guarino 0.

Arellano 53 – Flores 15, Abastillas 8, Mallari 7, Doromal 6, Menina 5, Oliva 4, Oftana 3, Mantua 3, Sunga 2, Tolentino 0, Talampas 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 26-33, 43-39, 65-53.

– Jaslyn dela Cuesta/Rappler.com