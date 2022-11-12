Letran continues 3-peat drive with Final Four berth; San Beda boots 3 teams out

WIN. Letran guard Brent Paraiso runs to the basket at the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament

Streaking Letran wins its ninth straight game over hapless NCAA Season 98 host EAC, while San Beda eliminates Mapua and idle Perpetual and Arellano from Final Four contention

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights clinched the first Final Four berth of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament after outgunning the EAC Generals, 84-77, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, November 12.

King Caralipio led the two-time defending champions’ ninth straight win with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double on an efficient 6-of-8 clip, with 2-of-3 coming from three-point land.

Spitfire guard Kurt Reyson scored 14 off the bench, while two-way veteran Fran Yu tallied 10 points, 5 assists, a game-high 5 steals, and 3 rebounds as Letran rose to a 12-3 record in solo first place.

Nat Cosejo led all scorers in the season hosts’ 14th loss in 16 tries with 21 points on a 10-of-19 clip with 9 rebounds, 4 assists in 34 minutes, as JC Luciano stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 boards, and 6 dimes.

In the second game of the double-header, the San Beda Red Lions exacted revenge from its opening day loss to Mapua with a 71-63 win over the Cardinals.

With the win to reach a 10-5 record, San Beda not only eliminated the Season 97 finalists from contention but also ended the title hopes of idle Perpetual and Arellano in the process.

With the loss, the Cardinals fell to a 6-10 slate and can now only go as high as eight wins with two games left – not enough to catch the fourth-ranked Red Lions. The Altas and Chiefs, meanwhile, hold identical 6-9 records.

James Kwekuteye led the San Beda rally with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and a block, while Justine Sanchez barely missed a double-double with 11 points and 9 boards in just 20 minutes off the bench.

Warren Bonifacio led Mapua’s last stand for a finals return with 21 points and 7 rebounds, as Jeric Pido and Paolo Hernandez backstopped with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

San Beda now gears up for a titanic clash with streaking rival Letran on Wednesday, November 16, 3 pm, while EAC takes a long eight-day break before returning for a match against San Sebastian on Sunday, November 20, 12 pm.

Lastly, Mapua will also take an extended seven-day reprieve before it faces Season 97 finals foe Letran on Saturday, November 19, 12 pm.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 84 – Caralipio 16, Reyson 14, Sangalang 10, Yu 10, Paraiso 8, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Ariar 3, Olivario 3, Go 2, Monje 2, Guarino 0.

EAC 77 – Cosejo 21, Tolentino 17, Luciano 16, Dominguez 10, An. Doria 4, Quinal 4, Ad. Doria 3, Balowa 2, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 38-41, 60-63, 84-77.

Second Game

San Beda 71 – Kwekuteye 25, Sanchez 11, Ynot 9, Andrada 7, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Visser 4, Bahio 2, Cometa 2, Alfaro 1, Payosing 0, Penuela 0.

Mapua 63 – Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Hernandez 12, Nocum 7, Salenga 4, Mercado 2, Cuenco 2, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Agustin 0, Lacap 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 39-34, 52-45, 71-63.

– Rappler.com