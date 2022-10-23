Fran Yu catches fire as Letran trounces San Sebastian

CLUTCH. Fran Yu steps up just in time for the Letran Knights.

Bucking a slow start, Fran Yu takes over in the second half to power the Letran Knights to their sixth straight victory

MANILA, Philippines – Fran Yu sizzled in the second half as the Letran Knights dominated the San Sebastian Stags, 69-50, for their sixth straight win in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 23 at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Making up for a poor first half where he shot 0-of-4, Yu came out firing in the closing quarters to finish with 19 points – including a personal 8-0 run in the final period – on top of 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Brent Paraiso also contributed 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals as the second-running Knights improved to 9-3.

San Sebastian, which fell to 3-6, managed to stay within striking distance for three quarters before Letran charged with a 20-10 outburst in the fourth quarter behind timely buckets from Yu.

A Yu triple made it a 62-48 spread for the Knights as they cruised ahead in the final three minutes.

Kenneth Villapando and Rhinwill Yambing paced the Stags with 8 points apiece.

The Scores

Letran 69 – Yu 19, Paraiso 13, Sangalang 8, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Caralipio 6, Olivario 5, Guarino 2, Bojorcelo 1, Go 0, Santos 0, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Miclat 0, Ariar 0.

San Sebastian 50 – Villapando 8, Yambing 8, Are 6, Altamirano 6, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 4, Escobido 4, Aguilar 4, Una 2, Felebrico 2, Cosari 1, Suico 0, Paglinawan 0, Desoyo 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 34-28, 49-40, 69-50.

– Ivy Ferrer/Rappler.com