Abando backs up hype as Letran rallies past St. Benilde in NCAA opener

STAR. Rhenz Abando impresses in his NCAA debut for the Letran Knights.

Debuting in the NCAA after leaving UST two years ago, Rhenz Abando lives up to the hype as reigning champion Letran starts its title defense

MANILA, Philippines – Letran shook off rust and turned back College of St. Benilde to kick off its title-retention bid in NCAA Season 97 with a 67-63 victory at the La Salle Green Hills gym on Saturday, March 26.

Debuting in the NCAA after leaving UST two years ago, Rhenz Abando lived up to the hype with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks as the defending champion Knights came alive in the fourth quarter to pull off the win.

Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu also shone for Letran with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, sparking their 18-6 run in the final eight minutes that erased an eight-point deficit.

The Blazers led 57-49 off a JC Cullar short stab before Yu took over as he scored 6 unanswered points, highlighted by a triple, to pull the Knights within a possession.

Letran then took the lead for good behind an Abando bucket, 60-59, with less than five minutes remaining and never lost grasp of the upper hand again.

St. Benilde had plenty of chances to get back in the front seat after trailing 61-62, but AJ Benson missed his free throws and Cullar bricked his three-pointer as the Knights held on.

“The players did not want to lose and luckily, our veterans stepped up: Fran Yu and Rhenz and our big men,” said Letran head coach Bonnie Tan.

King Caralipio added 8 points in the win, Mark Sangalang finished with 7 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, while Pao Javillonar put up 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Another transferee from UST like Abando, Brent Paraiso chimed in 4 points and 5 rebounds for the Knights.

Benson paced the Blazers with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

The Scores

Letran 67 – Abando 19, Yu 12, Caralipio 8, Sangalang 7, Javillonar 7, Paraiso 4, Fajarito 4, Mina 3, Olivario 2, Ambohot 1, Reyson 0, Guarino 0.

St. Benilde – Benson 16, Lim 10, Gozum 8, Nayve 7, Cullar 6, Carlos 6, Corteza 4, Davis 2, Lepalam 2, Marcos 2, Sangco 0, Flores 0, Mosqueda 0.

Quarters: 10-16, 30-33, 49-55, 67-63.

– Rappler.com