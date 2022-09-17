LPU stuns San Beda for 2nd straight win; JRU scores breakthrough over EAC

SECOND STRAIGHT WIN. LPU's Patrick Montano drives against the San Beda defense at the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament.

The LPU Pirates finish the game on an 11-0 run as they complete a stunning comeback over the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates picked up their second straight win in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament after pulling off an 89-81 upset of the San Beda Red Lions at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, September 17.

After being down by as many as 15 points, 28-43, late in the first half, the Pirates refused to stay down and went on a huge 3rd-quarter assault, where they outscored the Red Lions, 26-17, for a slim 66-65 advantage heading into the final frame.

It was a see-saw battle between the two former finals foes early in the payoff period.

With San Beda ahead by 3, 81-78, in under four minutes remaining, the Pirates clamped down the Red Lions and finished the game on an 11-0 blast, thanks to back-to-back triples by Mclaude Guadaña and Patrick Montaño, as well as crucial hits by Shawn Umali and Enoch Valdez down the stretch.

Montaño led the Pirates with 18 points on an efficient 4-of-5 clip from beyond the arc, while Valdez finished with a near double-double of 17 markers and 8 boards.

On the other side, JB Bahio topscored for the Red Lions with 19 points, while Damie Cuntapay and James Kwekuteye had 16 and 15, respectively.

With the win, LPU improved its record to 2-1, while San Beda fell to 1-2.

Meanwhile, the JRU Heavy Bombers secured their first victory in NCAA Season 98 with a 97-74 demolition of the winless EAC Generals.

Four players scored in double figures for the Heavy Bombers in the lopsided affair, with Agem Miranda and William Sy scoring 20 points apiece.

Miranda also tallied 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Sy caught fire from long distance, connecting on 5-of-9 3-point attempts.

John delos Santos added 17 points, while John Amores recored a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Heavy Bombers, who climbed up to 1-2 in the standings.

Nat Cosejo paced the Generals in the losing effort with 27 points and 7 rebounds, while Ralph Robin and Allen Liwag contributed 18 and 15 points, respectively, as they remained at the bottom of the pack with a 0-3 slate.

The Scores

First Game

JRU 97 – Miranda 20, Sy 20, Delos Santos 17, Amores 11, Guiab 9, Celis 7, Dionisio 5, Dela Rosa 3, Villarin 3, Arenal 2, Gonzales 0, Medina 0.

EAC 74 – Cosejo 27, Robin 18, Liwag 15, Luciano 4, Gurtiza 4, Balowa 2, Quinal 2, Tolentino 2, Umpad 0, Bajon 0, Maguliano 0, Bacud 0, Dominguez 0, Doria 0, Cosa 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 52-41, 71-51, 97-74.

Second Game

LPU 89 – Montaño 18, Valdez 17, Umali 14, Barba 12, Villegas 8, Guadaña 7, Peñafiel 6, Cunanan 4, Larupay 2, Navarro 1, Bravo 0, Omandac 0.

San Beda 81 – Bahio 19, Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 15, Alfaro 13, Ynot 10, Cortez 8, Sanchez 0, Andrada 0, Cometa 0, Visser 0, Jopia 0, Tagala 0, Llarena 0.

Quarters: 16-27, 40-48, 66-65, 89-81.

– Rappler.com