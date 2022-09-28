Gozum’s double-double powers CSB past Arellano; LPU stretches streak to 4 

SOARING. Will Gozum delivers yet again for the St. Benilde Blazers.

The CSB Blazers and the LPU Pirates remain tied up at the top spot following contrasting wins over the Arellano Chiefs and the Perpetual Altas, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – After a stinging loss to the defending champion Letran Knights in their previous outing, the CSB Blazers returned to their winning ways in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament with a convincing 84-72 victory over the Arellano Chiefs at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Wednesday, September 28.

Reigning NCAA Player of the Week Will Gozum led CSB anew with his fourth double-double in five outings, scoring a team-high 15 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, to go with 12 rebounds.

Still playing without their gunner Migs Oczon due to illness, Mark Sangco and JC Cullar also stepped up for the Blazers with 15 and 11 points, respectively, as they remained tied up with the LPU Pirates at the top spot with a 4-1 slate.

The Blazers rode on a furious second-quarter blast, where they turned a 20-all deadlock at the end of the opening period to a comfortable 17-point halftime cushion, 52-35.

CSB then kept its foot on the pedal in the second half, even extending its advantage to its biggest at 22 points, 60-38, off an easy undergoal stab by Miguel Corteza midway through the third period.

Axel Doromal paced Arellano – which dropped to 3-3 – with 23 points, while Cade Flores posted his own double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

In the first game, the Pirates pushed their red-hot winning streak to four games with a thrilling 82-77 win over the Perpetual Altas.

After trailing by 9 points, 58-67, with 9 minutes to play in the fourth frame, the Pirates showed why they are one of the teams to beat this season as they unloaded a massive 18-3 rally to lead by 6, 76-70, with just 1:45 remaining.

With Perpetual still knocking on LPU’s door, 77-80, with 5.5 seconds left, Renzo Navarro then crushed any hopes of an Altas upset as he converted on his two pressure-packed free throws to make it a two-possession game, 82-77.

Enoch Valdez topscored for LPU with 13 points, while Mac Guadana and Shawn Umali had 12 and 10, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jelo Razon’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds went down the drain as Perpetual slipped to 2-3.

The Scores

First Game

LPU 82 – Valdez 13, Guadana 12, Umali 10, Penafiel 9, Navarro 9, Cunanan 9, Barba 7, Montano 5, Bravo 4, Larupay 2, Vinoya 2, Villegas 0.

Perpetual 77 – Razon 18, Aurin 16, Abis 11, Omega 8, Nitura 8, Martel 6, Egan 5, Flores 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 1, Cuevas 0, Roque 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 35-44, 63-56, 82-77.

Second Game

CSB 84 – Gozum 15, Sangco 11, Cullar 10, Lim 7, Corteza 6, Sumabat 6, Flores 6, Cajucom 6, Carlos 5, Nayve 5, Marcos 5, Pasturan 2, Lepalam 0, Davis 0, Mara 0.

Arellano 72 – Doromal 23, Flores 15, Mallari 11, Menina 7, Oliva 5, Talampas 4, Tolentino 4, Abastillas 2, Oftana 1, Punzalan 0, Sunga 0.

Quarters: 20-20, 52-35, 67-49, 84-72.

– Rappler.com