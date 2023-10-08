Lyceum stays spotless; Arellano keeps NCAA champion Letran winless

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LPU overcomes San Beda to extend its unblemished record to 6-0, while Arellano hands defending champion Letran its fifth straight loss in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates kept their unbeaten run in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament going after surviving a huge challenge from the San Beda Red Lions, 67-62, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, October 8.

With Lyceum holding on to a precarious two-point lead, 64-62, with less than 30 seconds remaining, PBA-bound swingman Enoch Valdez delivered when it mattered most as he intercepted Nygel Gonzales’ pass and converted on a one-handed breakaway slam to push their lead to a two-possession affair and seal the win for the Pirates.

Despite shooting a woeful 4-of-16 clip from the field, Valdez was one of four LPU players to finish in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Mac Guadana led the Pirates’ balanced scoring with 12 points, while Renz Villegas and John Barba poured in 11 and 10, respectively,

On the other side, Jacob Cortez was the lone bright spot for San Beda as he came up with a game-high 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

With the victory, the league-leading Pirates extended their unblemished record to 6-0, while the Red Lions dropped to 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Arellano Chiefs finally entered the winning column after five matches and handed the defending champion Letran Knights their fifth loss in as many outings with an 87-80 victory.

Four Arellano players also wound up with double-digit scores, with Felix Villarente dropping a team-high 15 points, Troy Valencia putting up 14, and Jade Talampas and Lars Sunga adding 11 and 10, respectively.

Kobe Monje paced the winless Knights with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Like LPU and Arellano, the Mapua Cardinals rode on a well-balanced offensive attack to score a 73-69 win against the EAC Generals in the opening game of the day.

Jopet Soriano led five Mapua players in double-figures with 15 points. Paolo Hernandez, the hero in the Cardinals’ previous victory, and Ferdie Asuncion produced 11 points each, while Clint Escamis and JC Recto tallied 10 apiece.

Nat Cosejo carried the fight for the Generals with 23 points.

The Cardinals tied the JRU Heavy Bombers at the second spot with a 4-1 slate, while the Generals skidded to a 2-2 card.

The Scores

First Game

Mapua 73 – Soriano 15, Hernandez 11, Asuncion 11, Escamis 10, Recto 10, Bonifacio 6, Rosillo 4, Cuenco 4, Fornis 2, Bancale 0, Igliane 0.

EAC 69 – Cosejo 23, Gurtiza 10, Maguliano 10, Robin 7, Tolentino 7, Angeles 6, Ochavo 4, Quinal 2, Luciano 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0, Doria 0, Balowa 0, Bacud 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 15-20, 35-40, 55-58, 73-69.

Second Game

Arellano 87 – Villarente 15, Valencia 14, Talampas 11, Sunga 10, Abastillas 9, Ongotan 5, Yanes 5, Dayrit 5, Capulong 5, Geronimo 4, Mallari 4, Dela Cruz 0.

Letran 80 – Monje 18, Reyson 16, Cuajao 15, Santos 9, Ariar 7, Javillonar 5, Nunag 4, Garupil 4, Fajardo 2, Guarino 0.

Quarters: 25-27, 47-50, 64-65, 87-80.

Third Game

LPU 67 – Guadana 12, Villegas 11, Barba 10, Valdez 10, Umali 9, Penafiel 5, Bravo 3, Montano 3, Omandac 2, Versoza 2, Cunanan 0, Moralejo 0, Aviles 0.

San Beda 62 – Cortez 23, Puno 8, Cuntapay 8, Andrada 7, Jopia 5, Payosing 4, Alfaro 3, Gonzales 2, Visser 2, Gallego 0, Tagle 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 38-37, 54-46, 67-62.

– Rappler.com