NCAA: Lyceum outlasts San Sebastian to stay unscathed; Perpetual crushes Arellano for 1st win

FOCUSED. Lyceum’s John Barba in action against San Sebastian in the NCAA men’s basketball.

John Barba and Shawn Umali come up big as the LPU Pirates improve to 4-0 in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates sustained their blazing start in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament as they defeated the San Sebastian Stags, 83-72, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, October 3.

John Barba sizzled for 20 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, while Shawn Umali stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks to propel LPU to its fourth win in as many games.

With LPU hanging on to a slim 74-72 lead with just 2:08 remaining, the burly big man Umali came through the clutch and unloaded 7 of his 12 points as the Pirates closed out the game in style with a furious 9-0 blast.

Mac Guadana and John Bravo also scored in double figures for the Pirates with 10 points apiece, while PBA-bound Enoch Valdez tallied 7 markers, 9 boards, and 3 dimes.

Rafael Are paced San Sebastian – which fell to 1-2 in the standings – with 15 points, while Reggz Gabat and Alex Desoyo chipped in 13 and 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Help Altas barged into the winning column after breezing past the Arellano Chiefs, 85-66.

Cyrus Nitura redeemed himself from his scoreless outing against Lyceum as he finished with a team-best 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, including a whopping plus-minus of +40 for Perpetual, which rose to a 1-2 record.

Christian Pagaran and Arthur Roque added 17 and 13 points, respectively, while Mark Omega chalked up a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win.

On the other side, Jade Talampas saw his game-high 23-point performance go down the drain as Arellano remained winless in three contests.

Jeadan Ongotan, Ernest Geronimo, and Lars Sunga all contributed 9 points each for the Chiefs in the losing cause.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 85 – Nitura 19, Pagaran 17, Roque 13, Omega 12, Razon 7, Abis 6, Boral 4, Ferreras 3, Nunez 2, Barcuma 1, Gelsano 1, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Ramirez 0.

Arellano 66 – Talampas 23, Ongotan 9, Geronimo 9, Sunga 9, Dayrit 6, Capulong 5, Villarente 4, Mallari 1, Camay 0, Abastillas 0, Yanes 0, Dela Cruz 0, Valencia 0, Rosalin 0, Lustina 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 47-34, 68-43, 85-66.

Second Game

LPU 83 – Barba 20, Umali 14, Guadana 10, Bravo 10, Valdez 7, Montano 7, Villegas 4, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 3, Omandac 2, Versoza 2, Aviles 0, Moralejo 0.

San Sebastian – Are 15, Gabat 13, Desoyo 11, Sumoda 9, Calahat 7, Shanoda 6, Escobido 4, Una 3, Felebrico 2, De Leon 2, Aguilar 0, Castor 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 43-35, 65-62, 83-72.

– Rappler.com