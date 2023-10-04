NCAA: Hernandez tows Mapua past CSB; JRU ends EAC’s streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paolo Hernandez comes through the clutch as the Mapua Cardinals escape the CSB Blazers in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Hernandez delivered the crucial hits for the Mapua Cardinals as they hacked out a 75-71 escape over the College of St. Benilde Blazers in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, October 4.

With Mapua trailing by a point, 70-71, after a step-back three-pointer by CSB gunner Migs Oczon, Hernandez responded with a cold-blooded mid-range jumper, which proved to be the game-winner as Clint Escamis forced a Blazers turnover in the following possession with just 3.5 seconds left.

Hernandez, who also sealed the deal with three free throws to settle the final score at 75-71, went off for a game-high 22 points, while Escamis had an all-around showing of 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Miguel Corteza led CSB in the loss with 15 points, while Oczon and reigning MVP Will Gozum, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter, produced 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Mapua improved its record to 3-1, while CSB absorbed its second straight loss for a 1-3 slate.

In the second game, the JRU Heavy Bombers picked up their second consecutive win and handed the EAC Generals their first defeat of the season following a hard-earned 77-71 victory.

League-leading scorer Agem Miranda torched EAC with 20 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc as JRU climbed up to 3-1 in the standings.

Marwin Dionisio also made his presence felt for the Heavy Bombers with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.

Nat Cosejo, meanwhile, flirted with a double-double of 15 points and 9 rebounds for EAC, which dropped to 2-1.

The Scores

First Game

Mapua 75 – Hernandez 22, Escamis 22, Soriano 12, Recto 8, Cuenco 7, Bonifacio 6, Fornis 4, Rosillo 2, Bancale 2, Igilane 0, Asuncion 0, Dalisay 0.

CSB 71 – Corteza 15, Oczon 14, Gozum 11, Nayve 8, Turco 8, Cajucom 6, Carlos 4, Sangco 4, Marcos 1, Marasigan 1, Mara 0, Jarque 0.

Quarters: 11-18, 30-37, 50-54, 75-71.

Second Game

JRU 77 – Miranda 20, Dionisio 15, Guiab 13, Medina 8, Sarmiento 7, Argente 5, Pabico 4, Delos Santos 3, Mosqueda 2, Ramos 0, De Leon 0, Arenal 0, Barrera 0, Sy 0.

EAC 71 – Cosejo 15, Robin 12, Gurtiza 11, Maguliano 10, Dominguez 6, Cosa 6, Quinal 3, Tolentino 2, Bacud 2, Luciano 2, Angeles 2, Ochavo 0, Ednilag 0, Umpad 0, Balowa 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 39-36, 57-52, 77-71.

– Rappler.com