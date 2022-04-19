Mapua edges Benilde, wrests solo 3rd spot

Mapua continues its steady climb to move just behind unbeaten leaders Letran and San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua pulled away in the second quarter to beat College of Saint Benilde, 84-65, and seize solo third place in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 19 at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Brian Lacap, making his second straight start after the Cardinals lost two in a row, scored a game-high 22 points on an 8-of-13 shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists.

“So totoo lang, medyo pressure siya,” said Lacap, who also started in Mapua’s 95-83 victory over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta before the Holy Week break.

“Kapag first time, good start ka para mahawa ang bench,” he added.

(Honestly, there’s a bit of pressure. When it’s your first time, best to have a good start so that it will carry over to the bench.)

The victory, the fifth in seven games, gave the Cardinals hope to secure one of the two outright Final Four berths. Mapua trails joint first placers Letran and San Beda by a full game.

The Blazers, who have lost two straight, dropped to fourth with a 4-3 card.

In the second game, San Sebastian repulsed Jose Rizal University, 70-64, to climb to sixth at 3-5. The Bombers fell to 1-6.

The Cardinals, who started the season at 3-0 before encountering a rough patch, drew huge games from Paolo Hernandez and Rence Nocum.

Hernandez added 17 points, 7 boards, 2 steals, and 2 assists while Nocum was the other player who scored in twin digits with 14 points.

Lacap’s three-pointer at the 5:59 mark of the second period capped Mapua’s 15-0 run to shatter a 19-19 stalemate at the end of the first quarter.

With 12 treys, the Cardinals sustained their hot shooting from beyond the arc, as they dropped 16 triples in their previous win against the Altas.

“Nagpapasalamat ako nag-payoff yung extra shooting sa practice,” said Lacap, who had +32 efficiency rating.

(I’m just thankful that the extra shooting in practice paid off.)

Will Gozum posted his second straight double-double with 13 points while Miggy Corteza and AJ Benson chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for CSB.

The Scores

First Game

Mapua 84 – Lacap 22, Hernandez 17, Nocum 14, Agustin 9, Gamboa 8, Pido 6, Mercado 4, Bonifacio 4, Asuncion 0, Salenga 0, Milan 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0.

St. Benilde 65 – Gozum 13, Corteza 11, Benson 10, Carlos 8, Nayve 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Cullar 4, Lepalam 3, Flores 1, Mosqueda 0, Sangco 0, Publico 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 39-30, 62-47, 84-65.

Second Game

San Sebastian 70 – Calma 26, Calahat 13, Desoyo 10, Villapando 7, Shanoda 6, Abarquez 5, Are 2, Cosari 1, Una 0, Loristo 0, Abat 0, Felebrico 0, Dela Cruz 0.

JRU 64 – Celis 21, Agbong 8, Jungco 7, Delos Santos 6, Dionisio 6, Arenal 4, Bongay 4, Estrella 3, Gonzales G. 3, Macatangay 2, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 25-19, 36-32, 50-51, 70-64.

– Rappler.com