Will Gozum’s 27 powers CSB past JRU in another heated game; Perpetual ousts Arellano

RESOUNDING WIN. Will Gozum leads Saint Benilde to victory as NCAA Season 98 opens in 2022.

Reigning NCAA MVP Will Gozum delivers his best game yet for the CSB Blazers in NCAA Season 99 as they extend their winning streak to five games

MANILA, Philippines – College of Saint Benilde star big man Will Gozum reminded everyone why he is the reigning NCAA MVP as he powered the Blazers to an 84-81 win over the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers in the Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, November 7.

Gozum delivered his best game of the season for CSB so far, erupting for a season-high 27 points on an efficient 10-of-14 field goal clip, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The 6-foot-6 bruiser wasted little time in imposing his will inside the paint as he poured in 21 of his 27 points in just the first two quarters to help the Blazers enjoy a 48-34 halftime lead.

CSB, however, failed to take care of its double-digit edge in the second half as JRU managed to tie the game at 62-all, courtesy of a Ry dela Rosa triple in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

Luckily for the Blazers, they regained their footing just in time and responded with a fiery 11-0 blast to create much-needed separation from the surging Heavy Bombers, 73-62, with exactly 6 minutes left to play.

JRU once again pulled back within a single possession late in the contest and even had the chance to send the game into overtime in the final play, but Marwin Dioniso’s potential game-tying triple was swatted away by Gozum with only 4 seconds left.

On the eve of the first anniversary of John Amores’ infamous punching spree, JRU and CSB figured in another heated battle that saw Heavy Bombers head coach Louie Gonzales and Blazers forward Mark Sangco get thrown out of the contest.

Gonzales was ejected in the second quarter after incurring two technical fouls, while Sangco, who already had a technical foul early in the game, was called for an unsportsmanlike foul on Vince Sarmiento late in the third period.

Joshua Guiab paced the Heavy Bombers in the loss with a huge double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds.

With its fifth straight win, CSB continued to boost its Final Four chances and remained in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage with a 9-4 record, while JRU slipped to 8-6.

In the other game, the Perpetual Help Altas started a new winning streak after cruising past the Arellano Chiefs, 81-74.

Christian Pagaran led the Altas with 21 points, while Cyrus Nitura had an all-around performance of 13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals.

Jeadan Ongotan topscored for the Chiefs with 16 points, while Lorenz Capulong recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Perpetual kept its playoff hopes alive as it improved its record to 6-7 and eliminated Arellano from Final Four contention with a 2-11 slate.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 81 – Pagaran 21, Nitura 13, Omega 10, Nunez 9, Abis 8, Barcuma 7, Gelsano 6, Razon 4, Sevilla 2, Ropque 1, Boral 0, Orgo 0, Movida 0, Ferreras 0.

Arellano 74 – Ongotan 16, Capulong 15, Valencia 13, Geronimo 9, Mallari 6, Sunga 5, Villerente 4, Talampas 4, Abastillas 2, Yanes 0, Dayrit 0, Lustina 0, Camay 0, Rosalin 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 44-32, 67-52, 81-74.

Second Game

CSB 84 – Gozum 27, Corteza 18, Oczon 14, Nayve 9, Marcos 6, Sangco 4, Arciaga 4, Carlos 2, Cajucom 0, Turco 0, Mara 0.

JRU 81 – Guiab 23, Delos Santos 14, Miranda 12, Dionisio 11, De Leon 7, Dela Rosa 5, Pabico 4, Argente 3, Medina 2, Sarmiento 0, Sy 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 27-12, 48-34, 62-59, 84-81.

– Rappler.com