EAC escapes Robi Nayve, CSB; Jomel Puno leads San Beda anew past San Sebastian

EAC spoils Robi Nayve’s 23-point performance for CSB, while Jomel Puno posts another double-double as San Beda turns back San Sebastian in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The EAC Generals got back to their winning form in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after defeating the College of St. Benilde Blazers in a close one, 78-76, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday, October 20.

Big man JP Maguliano towed EAC to the hard-earned victory with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Generals, who suffered a 16-point loss to the league-leading Mapua Cardinals in their previous match, improved their record to 5-3.

Maguliano’s fellow veterans Ralph Robin, Nat Cosejo, and King Gurtiza also stepped up for the Generals, putting up 17, 16, and 12 points, respectively.

EAC overcame a red-hot shooting performance by CSB team captain Robi Nayve, who went off for a game-high 23 points on an impressive 5-of-6 clip from beyond the arc.

Nayve had the chance to potentially send the game into overtime, but the Blazers point guard only connected on 1 of his 3 free throws after getting fouled by EAC’s Kyle Ochavo from long distance with just 3.4 seconds left in the game.

Miguel Corteza and Will Gozum added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for CSB as EAC’s stifling defense held Blazers gunner Migs Oczon to just 3 points on an awful 1-of-10 shooting.

The Blazers – who saw their record drop to 4-4 – will look to bounce back when they go up against the defending champion Letran Knights in a highly anticipated rematch of the Season 98 finals on Sunday, October 22.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Lions banked on a fiery second-half surge to turn back the San Sebastian Stags, 76-53.

Rookie forward Jomel Puno showed the way for San Beda for the second consecutive contest, posting another double-double of 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Puno was a revelation for the Red Lions in their previous outing against the Perpetual Help Altas last Tuesday, October 17, where he recorded a huge double-double of 12 markers and 17 boards en route to a 62-60 win.

Big man Yukien Andrada also came up with 16 points, while star point guard Jacob Cortez had an all-around showing of 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks for San Beda – which outscored San Sebastian, 45-21, in the final two quarters.

For the Stags, Reggz Gabat and Alex Desoyo carried the scoring duties with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Red Lions remained at the No. 2 spot with a 6-2 card, while the Stags fell to a 3-6 slate.

The Scores

First game

EAC 78 – Maguliano 17, Robin 16, Cosejo 12, Gurtiza 10, Ochavo 9, Tolentino 4, Ednilag 4, Angeles 3, Bacud 2, Quinal 1, Loristo 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0, Luciano 0.

CSB 76 – Nayve 23, Corteza 15, Gozum 14, Sangco 8, Arciaga 6, Carlos 3, Oczon 3, Marasigan 2, Cajucom 1, Marcos 1, Turco 0, Jalalon 0, Jarque 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 35-39, 53-57, 78-76.

Second game

San Beda 76 – Andrada 16, Puno 16, Cortez 10, Jopia 9, Payosing 6, Tagle 6, Gallego 4, Gonzales 4, Visser 3, Royo 2, Llanera 0, Tagala 0, Lopez 0, Cuntapay 0, Torres 0.

San Sebastian 53 – Re. Gabat 11, Desoyo 10, Are 6, Felebrico 6, Calahat 5, Sumoda 4, Una 4, Castor 3, Ra. Gabat 2, Escobido 2, Aguilar 0, Shanoda 0.

Quarters: 14-17, 31-32, 48-40, 76-53.

– Rappler.com