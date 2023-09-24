NCAA Season 99 host JRU stuns Letran in OT opening game thriller

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JRU starts its NCAA Season 99 hosting duty on the best of notes as the Heavy Bombers stun the three-time defending men's basketball champion Letran in an overtime opening game thriller

MANILA, Philippines – The JRU Heavy Bombers started their NCAA Season 99 hosting duty on the best of notes as they stunned the three-time defending men’s basketball champion Letran Knights in an 85-79 overtime thriller at the packed Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 24.

Agem Miranda led the balanced attacking effort with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting to go with a 3-of-4 clip from the free throw line – all coming in the last few moments of the extra period that created a much-needed two-possession gap over the title four-peat-seeking Knights.

Marwin Dionsio also scored 17 with some clutch buckets of his own in overtime, while Shawn Argente added 12 points and donned the hero cape in regulation by drilling the go-ahead triple, 71-70, with 1:45 to play.

“[We’re] setting the tone. It’s us setting the tone in our first game,” said head coach Louie Gonzalez in Filipino. “What we witnessed was the depth of the bench. That’s one thing we really worked on in the offseason where we wanted to be unpredictable in terms of player usage.”

Defense was also one of JRU’s keys to the win as it forced 29 Letran turnovers that turned to 35 Heavy Bombers points off miscues. In contrast, the Knights only had 6 points off turnovers.

New marked man Kurt Reyson paced the sorry loss with a game-high 18 points, but only shot 3-of-14 from the field, had 7 turnovers, and instead made his living off free throws to the tune of a 10-of-11 clip.

Kevin Santos, meanwhile, tallied one of Letran’s few positive lines with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Scores

JRU 85 – Miranda 17, Dionisio 17, Argente 12, Sarmiento 10, Delos Santos 9, Guiab 8, De Leon 5, Ramos 4, Dela Rosa 3, Arenal 0, Pabico 0, Medina 0, Barrera 0, Sy 0.

Letran 79 – Reyson 18, Santos 16, Cuajao 12, Javillonar 12, Monje 11, Fajardo 4, Go 4, Ariar 2, Tolentino 0, Galvez 0, Guarino 0, Bataller 0.

Quarters: 16-24, 39-40, 54-56, 79-79 (reg.), 85-79 (OT).

– Rappler.com