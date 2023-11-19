Lyceum nails NCAA semis bonus; Benilde props up Final Four hopes 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lyceum puts a lock on the top two spot, claiming the twice-to-beat Final Four advantage along with league-leading Mapua

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum came out in full control to hack out a 98-86 blasting of Arellano and claim the last Final Four bonus in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, November 19.

Mclaude Guadana and John Barba dropped 17 points each to power the Pirates, who upped their record to 13-4, just a game behind the league-leading Mapua Cardinals (14-3).

Both Mapua and Lyceum will tote a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

St. Benilde, meanwhile, boosted its own semifinal bid with a 72-54 ripping of Letran in the second game.

Miguel Oczon went on a three-point shooting rampage in the final quarter to help prop up the Blazers to a third-best 11-6 record.

Aside from Benilde, other teams fighting for the last two Final Four seats are San Beda (10-6), JRU (10-7), and Perpetual Help (9-8).

In clinching the crucial win, Lyceum likewise leaned on Shawn Umali (15 points) and Enoch Valdez (11 points) to widen the gap by 15 points at the end of the third quarter, 80-65.

While Arellano put up some early challenge, the Chiefs couldn’t match the Pirates’ second-half firepower on the way to sinking to a 2-15 mark.

Benilde also banked on a second-half pullaway against the Knights, with Oczon – after going scoreless in the first half – barged into the scoring column with a triple in the last 30 seconds of the third quarter, then sustained his scoring outburst with three more triples in the decisive run in the final canto.

Oczon finished with 12 points as Miggy Corteza and Mark Sangco paced the balanced Blazers charge with 13 points.

The Knights, suffering a nightmarish run in their blown title defense this season, absorbed their 15th loss in 17 games.

The Scores

First Game

Lyceum 98- Guadana 17, Barba 17, Umali 15, Valdez 11, Bravo 9, Montano 6, Penafiel 6, Omandac 6, Villegas 5, Cunanan 3, Moralejo 3, Versoza 0, Aviles 0.

Arellano 86- Talampas 20, Capulong 17, Mallari 14, Sunga 12, Geronimo 6, Yanes 6, Camay 5, Lustina 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ongotan 2, Villerente 0, Dayrit 0, Tan 0, Rosalin 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 51-44, 80-65, 98-86.

Second Game

CSB 72- Corteza 13, Sangco 13, Oczon 12, Gozum 9, Nayve 8, Cajucom 5, Mara 4, Marcos 4, Carlos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Jarque 0, Davis 0, Marasigan 0.

Letran 54- Monje 18, Garupil 8, Cuajao 8, Javillonar 6, Batallier 5, Santos 4, Bojorcelo 3, Jumao-as 2, Bautista 0, Go 0, Ariar 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 35-33, 59-48, 72-54.

– Rappler.com