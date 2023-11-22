Clint Escamis stars anew as Mapua ousts JRU from Final Four contention

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Top MVP candidate Clint Escamis delivers his usual all-around stat line to lift the top-seeded Mapua Cardinals in a crucial win that eliminates the JRU Heavy Bombers and completes the NCAA Final Four cast

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals wrapped up their elimination round campaign on a fiery six-game winning streak and eliminated the JRU Heavy Bombers from Final Four contention with a nail-biting 77-74 escape in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, November 22.

Top MVP candidate Clint Escamis was once again at the forefront of Mapua’s attack as he produced his usual all-around stat line of 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

JRU’s ouster completed the semifinal cast, with the Cardinals’ hard-earned win shoving the Heavy Bombers (10-8) down to fifth place, behind the third-seeded San Beda Red Lions (11-6) and the fourth-ranked College of St. Benilde Blazers (11-7).

The Cardinals (15-3) and the LPU Pirates (13-5) will both head to the Final Four equipped with twice-to-beat bonuses after finishing the elimination round at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

With Mapua ahead by just 2 points, 76-74, after Escamis went 0-of-2 from the free throw line with 11.9 seconds left, JRU had a golden opportunity to tie the game or overtake the Cardinals, but Heavy Bombers point guard JL delos Santos committed a costly turnover in transition.

Escamis left the door open for JRU anew after he split his charities on the other end of the floor, but the Heavy Bombers once again failed to capitalize as Joshua Guiab’s potential game-tying triple failed to hit the mark as time expired.

Warren Bonifacio also poured in 17 points on a near-perfect 6-of-7 clip from the field, while Marc Cuenco and JC Recto added 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for the Cardinals.

Guiab paced the Heavy Bombers in the heartbreaking loss with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Agem Miranda also put up 16 markers.

Meanwhile, the EAC Generals ended their Season 99 campaign with a bang as they defeated the Blazers in the first game, 77-69.

Nat Cosejo showed the way for the Generals with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, while JP Maguliano also came up his own double-double of 12 markers and 10 boards.

Miguel Corteza topscored for the playoff-bound Blazers with 19 points.

The Scores

EAC 77 – Cosejo 26, Maguliano 12, Gurtiza 9, Angeles 9, Robin 6, Luciano 5, Umpad 3, Cosa 3, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, Quinal 0, Doria 0.

CSB 69 – Corteza 19, Sangco 12, Nayve 10, Gozum 10, Cajucom 8, Carlos 4, Oczon 2, Marcos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0, Morales 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 28-33, 52-49, 77-69.

Second Game

Mapua 77 – Escamis 25, Bonifacio 17, Cuenco 13, Recto 11, Hernandez 6, Rosillo 3, Soriano 2, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0, Asuncion 0.

JRU 74 – Miranda 16, Guiab 16, Dela Rosa 9, Delos Santos 8, Dionisio 8, Medina 6, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Pabico 0, De Leon 0, Arenal 0, Argente 0, Sy 0.

Quarters: 17-9, 33-31, 60-54, 77-74.

– Rappler.com