Escamis, Mapua survive EAC scare to regain top spot; San Sebastian thrashes Letran 

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals regained the solo top spot in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after fending off a late comeback attempt by the EAC Generals, 83-77, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, November 8.

Despite struggling from the three-point area all game long, Mapua’s main gunner Clint Escamis delivered when it mattered the most, knocking down the dagger triple with 33.2 seconds left to put the Cardinals ahead by two possessions, 80-74.

EAC climbed back from as many as 19 points down and trailed Mapua by just 2, 73-75, with 1:34 to play, before Escamis brushed off any hopes of a Generals upset with his lone three-pointer of the ball game and a pair of free throws late in the contest.

The do-it-all guard Escamis finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including a 1-of-5 clip from long distance, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, while his teammates Warren Bonifacio and JC Recto tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Cardinals broke their two-way tie with the LPU Pirates at first place and rose to an 11-3 record, while the Generals fell to an even 7-7 slate.

Big man JP Maguliano racked up a monster double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds for EAC in the loss, while spitfire guard Kyle Ochavo sank four of his five attempts from downtown to come up with 15 markers.

In the first game, the San Sebastian Stags kept their slim Final Four hopes alive with a 94-75 thrashing of the also-ran Letran Knights.

Rafael Are and Romel Calahat went off for 23 and 21 points, respectively, while Alex Desoyo and Reggz Gabat chipped in 13 apiece for San Sebastian in the wire-to-wire win.

Tristan Felebrico was the fifth double-digit scorer for the Stags with 10 points, together with his game-high 9 rebounds.

On the other hand, Jay Garupil paced Letran with an all-around showing of 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

The Stags improved to 5-9, while the Knights skidded to 1-13.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 94 – Are 23, Calahat 21, Desoyo 13, Re. Gabat 13, Felebrico 10, Escobido 7, Una 6, Sumoda 1, Shanoda 0, Chuidian 0, Velasco 0, Singson 0.

Letran 75 – Garupil 16, Monje 13, Go 13, Cuajao 8, Javillonar 8, Ariar 6, Bautista 4, Fajardo 3, Bojorcelo 2, Batallier 2, Nunag 0, Jumao-as 0, Brilliantes 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 51-38, 70-50, 94-75.

Second Game

Mapua 83 – Escamis 17, Bonifacio 14, Recto 12, Asuncion 9, Dalisay 8, Hernandez 6, Cuenco 5, Rosillo 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 2, Bancale 0.

EAC 77 – Maguliano 29, Ochavo 15, Cosejo 14, Robin 9, Gurtiza 6, Tolentino 2, Angeles 2, Quinal 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0, Balowa 0, Loristo 0, Unpad 0, Cosa 0, Bacud 0.

Quarters: 27-16, 44-35, 62-49, 83-77.

– Rappler.com