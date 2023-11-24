San Beda gains needed momentum before NCAA Final Four

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Beda wrapped up its elimination round on a winning note – a much needed boost before heading into the Final Four as a third seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The Red Lions downed rival Letran Knights, 77-68, to wrap up their elimination round with a 12-6 record in Season 99 of the men’s basketball tournament on Friday, November 24, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Jacob Cortez dropped fourth-quarter daggers and finished with a team-high 17 points, while Jomel Puno (15 points), Clifford Jopia (11 points), and Yuki Andrada (10 points) also chipped in for the Red Lions.

San Beda will take on the Lyceum Pirates (13-5), the No. 2 squad with a twice-to-beat advantage, in the Final Four at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, November 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

No. 1 Mapua (15-3) and fourth-ranked St. Benilde (11-7) collide in the other semifinal duel on the same day at 1:30 pm.

“As I said, whoever we’re going up against – even if it’s not Letran – we want to win this game entering the Final Four to build that momentum and continue to build good habits,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

“We lost enough already in the second round,” he added.

The Knights’ disastrous title defense ended with a 2-16 card.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian drubbed Arellano, 98-89, in a battle of eliminated teams.

Romel Calahat ended his NCAA career with a bang – 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals – as the Stags finished eighth with a 6-12 record.

The Chiefs ended their campaign with a 2-16 mark, their worst since entering the league 14 years ago.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 98 – Calahat 24, Desoyo 19, Are 15, Felebrico 15, Shanoda 9, Sumoda 5, Re. Gabat 4, Castor 3, Una 2, Ra. Gabat 2, De Leon 0, Aguilar 0, Chuidian 0.

Arellano 89 – Talampas 20, Yanes 18, Mallari 13, Camay 11, Sunga 10, Capulong 7, Abastillas 7, Ongotan 2, Geronimo 1, Villarente 0, Dela Cruz 0, Tan 0, Dayrit 0.

Quarters: 31-19, 55-41, 76-63, 98-89.

Second Game

San Beda 77– Cortez 17, Puno 15, Jopia 11, Andrada 10, Cubtapay 9, Alfaro 6, Payosing 4, Tagle 3, Visser 2, Gonzales 0, Gonzales 0, Royo 0, Gallego 0.

Letran 68 – Monje 17, Cuajao 15, Ariar 13, Garupil 8, Santos 7, Go 3, Bojorcelo 2, Nunag 2, Jumao-as 1, Batallier 0, Brilliantes 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 14-16, 41-33, 60-48, 77-68.

