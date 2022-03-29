Aurin shines as Perpetual wallops JRU

NO LETUP. Perpetual and JRU players fight for possession.

Veteran Kim Aurin delivers as the Perpetual Help Altas kick off their NCAA campaign with a rout of the JRU Bombers

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help System made short work of Jose Rizal University, 77-56, to earn its first win of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday, March 29, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Veteran Kim Aurin came through with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists while Jeff Egan finally made his debut for Perpetual with 14 points, 5 boards, and 5 assists.

Coach Myk Saguiguit, who took over from Frankie Lim during the league hiatus, was surprised with the way the Altas performed in their season opener.

“Hindi ko rin ine-expect yung naging resulta ng game. Siguro yung excitement lang ng mga bata kasi for two years, hindi nakapaglaro ng basketball so ito yung chance nila kaya ang ganda ng nangyari sa amin,” said Saguiguit.

“Players’ effort siya. Ang naging sikreto nito ay yung relasyon nila, relasyon ng players, relasyon ng coaches,” he added.

(I didn’t expect the game results. Maybe it’s the excitement after two years of not playing, so this was their chance and it turned out well. It’s the players’ effort. The secret was the relation of the players and coaches.)

Second-year player Jielo Razon was also solid in orchestrating plays for the Altas with 13 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. He had a game-high +27 efficiency inside the court.

Saguiguit hopes that Perpetual will get better as the tournament wears on.

“On the outlook of the team moving forward – kumbaga itong short season natin, every game counts, every win counts talaga. Kaso ang struggle dito ay yung pahinga ba kasi sunod-sunod yung mga games namin,” said Saguiguit.

(It’s a short season, every game counts, every win counts. The struggle is the rest period since the games come one after the other.)

JM Delos Santos led the Bombers with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals while rookie Jason Celis added 11 markers.

The Scores

Perpetual 77 – Aurin 20, Egan 14, Razon 13, Abis 6, Pagaran 5, Omega 4, Nunez 3, Cuevas 2, Sevilla 2, Barcuma 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Movida 2, Kawamura 0, Ferreras 0.

JRU 56 – Delos Santos 17, Celis 11, Bongay 8, Agbong 7, Arenal 7, Estrella 3, Dionisio 2, Jungco 1, Macatangay 0, Aguilar 0, Guiab 0, Dela Rama 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 26-9, 43-25, 64-38, 77-56

– Rappler.com