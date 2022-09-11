Benilde trips Lyceum, Perpetual mauls JRU for winning start in NCAA

CONTRIBUTOR. Will Gozum delivers a double-double as Saint Benilde opens the new NCAA season with a resounding win.

Saint Benilde and Perpetual gain a share of the early lead in NCAA Season 98 with Mapua and Arellano as they win their respective opening games

MANILA, Philippines – Saint Benilde got off to a sterling start in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament after an 86-69 win over Lyceum at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday, September 11.

Robi Nayve showed the way with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Blazers shook off a pesky Pirates side with a strong fourth-quarter display.

Lyceum trailed by just 4 points midway through the final salvo, 60-64, before Benilde uncorked a 13-2 run built on 5 points each from Nayve and JC Cullar to pull away for good.

Cullar chalked up 12 points and 5 assists, while Miguel Oczon delivered 13 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals despite playing with a protective mask for a broken nose he sustained in the preseason.

Will Gozum added a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks for the Blazers, who gained a share of the early lead with Perpetual, Mapua, and Arellano.

Enzo Navarro churned out all-around numbers of 11 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, but those were not enough for the Pirates to win.

In the first game of the day, Perpetual cruised to an 84-60 rout of Jose Rizal University behind a sizzling performance from Rey Barcuma.

Barcuma came up with a near-perfect game, netting 24 points on a scintillating 10-of-11 clip.

Playing just under 19 minutes, Barcuma made all of his 8 two-pointers and missed just 1 of his 3 three-pointers in an impressive outing that also saw him pick up 4 steals.

Jielo Razon and Mark Omega tallied 13 points each and combined for 16 rebounds for the Altas, who clobbered the Heavy Bombers in the third quarter en route to the 24-point blowout.

Up by just a whisker at halftime, 37-36, Perpetual outscored JRU 28-15 in the third period to break away.

Jonathan Medina wound up as the lone Heavy Bombers player in twin digits with 15 points.

The Scores

First game

Perpetual 84 – Barcuma 22, Razon 13, Omega 13, Aurin 7, Roque 5, Ferreras 5, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Egan 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Nunez 2, Flores 2, Orgo 1, Cuevas 0.

JRU 60 – Medina 15, Guiab 9, Arenal 6, Sy 5, Delos Santos 4, Miranda 4, De Jesus 4, Dela Rosa 3, Dionisio 3, Villarin 3, Amores 2, Celis 2, Joson 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 12-21, 37-36, 65-51, 84-60.

Second game

Saint Benilde 86 – Nayve 18, Oczon 13, Gozum 12, Cullar 12, Sangco 8, Pasturan 8, Corteza 8, Marcos 4, Cajucom 3, Carlos 0, Davis 0, Lepalam 0, Dimayuga 0, Flores 0, Lim 0.

Lyceum 69 – Bravo 12, Navarro 11, Umali 10, Barba 9, Montano 9, Guadana 8, Valdez 7, Larupay 2, Penafiel 1, Cunanan 0.

Quarters: 18-25, 45-40, 58-55, 86-69.

– Rappler.com