NCAA rivals San Beda, Letran stay undefeated, move to cusp of Final Four berth

WINNING START. James Kwekuteye and San Beda start their Season 97 campaign on the right foot.

Undefeated NCAA rivals San Beda and Letran move one win away from another Final Four berth after wins against Perpetual and EAC, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda withstood a late Perpetual uprising to fashion out a 78-71 victory and move closer to advancing to the Final Four of NCAA Season 97 on Wednesday, April 20, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The Altas capped an 8-0 run with a Lean Martel’s undergoal stab to inch closer to 67-74 with 1:47 remaining.

Peter Alfaro then delivered the dagger for the Red Lions, scoring a layup off a Yukien Andrada assist for a nine-point buffer at the 1:24 mark.

“We are happy we got this win. We have been preparing really hard for Perpetual,” said coach Boyet Fernandez after San Beda improved to 6-0.

James Kwekuteye finished with 18 points and 2 steals while Andrada chipped in 15 points and 4 rebounds for the Lions.

A victory over Mapua on Saturday, April 23, 12 pm will give San Beda an outright Final Four berth, and Fernandez is looking forward to one of this season’s most anticipated matchups. On a two-game winning streak, the Cardinals sit in third place with a 5-2 record.

“Actually, Mapua is one of my strong teams. They have been shooting well in the three-point area. We will see what we can do against Mapua,” said Fernandez. “For now we will enjoy this win. We will be ready for them, for sure.”

The Altas lost for the fifth time in seven games in the eighth spot. Teams ranked from third to sixth after the single-round eliminations will make it to the play-in round to determine the two other semifinalists.

Kim Aurin had 16 points in a reserve role while Jielo Razon added 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Perpetual, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions’ rival squad Letran Knights also moved to the cusp of a Final Four berth after an 83-62 mauling of the EAC Generals.

Brent Paraiso and Kurt Reyson led the balanced attack with 15 points apiece, while MVP candidate Rhenz Abando scored 14 plus 6 rebounds and 2 blocks on the way to a 6-0 record. They can clinch a playoff spot also on Saturday at 3 pm against the JRU Heavy Bombers.

Nat Cosejo paced the 3-4 Generals with 13 points, while veteran forward JP Maguliano added an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in the sorry loss. – Rappler.com