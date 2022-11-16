Hot-shooting San Beda snaps rival Letran 9-game win streak; Lyceum boosts top 2 shot

James Kwekuteye and Damie Cuntapay lead San Beda's torrid shooting in a blowout against rival Letran, while Lyceum boosts its twice-to-beat chances after routing JRU

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions found the shooter’s touch early on and cruised to a 91-77 blowout of the Letran Knights in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, November 16.

James Kwekuteye led five Red Lions in double-digit scoring with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists, while big man Damie Cuntapay flexed his range with 16 points on a 6-of-7 clip and a perfect 4-of-4 from three in just 19 minutes.

Graduating forward JB Bahio bullied his way to a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double to help San Beda complicate the twice-to-beat race with an 11-5 record, as Letran fell to a 12-4 slate.

Coming off a small 22-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, Cuntapay and Kwekuteye conspired for a pivotal 15-3 start in the second period to mount a 15-point lead, 37-22 – capped by a Bahio and-one conversion – which they practically never relinquished.

Cuntapay peaked the Red Lions’ separation at 22, 59-37, off his fourth triple at the 7:15 mark of the third, and not even a late Knights run early in the fourth to get within 13, 61-74, was enough to threaten the red side’s pulsing scoring waves.

King Caralipio paced the sorry loss with 14 points, 7 boards, and 2 assists, while top guards Kurt Reyson and Fran Yu were held to 11 and 10 points, respectively, on a combined 7-of-24 clip.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the double-header, the Lyceum Pirates cruised over the also-ran JRU Heavy Bombers, 79-62.

Newly-minted Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week Enoch Valdez kept his torrid streak going with a 21-point burst in under 26 minutes on a near-perfect 8-of-9 clip to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

King Vinoya and John Barba backstopped the effort with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to help steer the Pirates to a 12-5 record with one big final assignment left against fellow contender CSB Blazers (11-4) on Friday, November 18, 3 pm.

Jason Tan and Ry dela Rosa paced the embattled Heavy Bombers with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as they dropped their fifth straight game to slide to a 6-10 slate.

JRU next attempts to play a spoiler role against San Beda on Saturday, November 19, 3 pm.

The Scores

First Game

LPU 79 – Valdez 21, Vinoya 11, Barba 10, Umali 9, Guadana 9, Penafiel 6, Larupay 5, Garro 3, Aviles 3, Montano 2, Cunanan 0, Villegas 0, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

JRU 62 – Tan 12, Dela Rosa 11, Dionisio 8, Guiab 7, Medina 6, Mercado 5, Miranda 4, Abaoag 3, Arenal 2, De Jesus 2, Joson 2, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 41-33, 57-45, 79-62.

Second Game

San Beda 91 – Kwekuteye 19, Cuntapay 16, Andrada 15, Bahio 10, Cometa 10, Ynot 8, Cortez 5, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 3, Visser 2, Jopia 0, Payosing 0.

Letran 77 — Caralipio 14, Reyson 11, Yu 10, Sangalang 8, Paraiso 8, Guarino 8, Monje 6, Olivario 5, Ariar 3, Javillonar 2, Tolentino 2, Go 0, Santos 0. Quarters: 22-19, 50-33, 71-52, 91-77.

