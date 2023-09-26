NCAA: San Beda whips Arellano by 24, Mapua rallies past San Sebastian

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Retooling NCAA powerhouse San Beda rolls over Arellano by 24 points in its Season 99 debut, while veteran-laden Mapua outguns San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Retooling NCAA contender San Beda came out of the gates hot to begin its Season 99 men’s basketball tournament campaign, downing Arellano University by 24, 85-61, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, September 26.

Jacob Cortez led five Red Lions in double-digit scoring with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-7 from three, to go with 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Damie Cuntapay tallied a 13-point, 10-board double-double, while James Payosing only needed 18 minutes to also score 13 and grab 8 rebounds.

Jeadan Ongotan was the lone bright spot for the Chiefs in the sorry loss with a game-high 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench. Lorenz Capulong added 10 points and 9 boards, while Danielle Mallari disappeared with just 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in over 37 minutes on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Mapua Cardinals rode a big second-half surge to outgun the San Sebastian Stags, 80-70.

Team captain Warren Bonifacio set the tone for the rest of the Cardinals with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, while JC Recto contributed 15 points, 9 boards, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block in 18 minutes off the bench.

Clint Escamis, returning home after a one-season detour with the UAAP’s UE Red Warriors, posted 12 points, 7 dimes, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds.

Rafael Are and Raymart Escobido paced the loss with 18 and 13 points, respectively, while Rommel Calahat finished with a double-double of 10 points and a game-high 13 boards.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 85 – Cortez 16, Payosing 13, Cuntapay 13, Andrada 12, Alfaro 11, Puno 5, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Gallego 2, Torres 0.

Arellano 61 – Ongotan 16, Capulong 10, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Talampas 6, Mallari 3, Dayrit 3, Villarente 2, Abastillas 2, dela Cruz 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0, Geronimo 0.

Quarters: 24-15; 57-26; 74-46; 85-61.

Second Game

Mapua 80 – Bonifacio 16, Recto 15, Escamis 12, Hernandez 12, Sopriano 8, Cuenco 6, Rosillo 5, Dalisay 3, Asuncion 2, Bancale 1, Morenos 0, Fornis 0.

San Sebastian 70 – Are 18, Ecobido 13, Calahat 10, Desoyo 9, Felebrico 6, Una 5, Gabat 4, de Leon 3, Shanoda 2, Sumoda 0, Gabat 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 12-18; 39-36; 57- 45; 80-70.

– Rappler.com