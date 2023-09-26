NCAA: San Beda whips Arellano by 24, Mapua rallies past San Sebastian

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Retooling NCAA contender San Beda came out of the gates hot to begin its Season 99 men’s basketball tournament campaign, downing Arellano University by 24, 85-61, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, September 26.
Jacob Cortez led five Red Lions in double-digit scoring with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-7 from three, to go with 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Damie Cuntapay tallied a 13-point, 10-board double-double, while James Payosing only needed 18 minutes to also score 13 and grab 8 rebounds.
Jeadan Ongotan was the lone bright spot for the Chiefs in the sorry loss with a game-high 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench. Lorenz Capulong added 10 points and 9 boards, while Danielle Mallari disappeared with just 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in over 37 minutes on the floor.
Meanwhile, the Mapua Cardinals rode a big second-half surge to outgun the San Sebastian Stags, 80-70.
Team captain Warren Bonifacio set the tone for the rest of the Cardinals with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, while JC Recto contributed 15 points, 9 boards, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block in 18 minutes off the bench.
Clint Escamis, returning home after a one-season detour with the UAAP’s UE Red Warriors, posted 12 points, 7 dimes, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds.
Rafael Are and Raymart Escobido paced the loss with 18 and 13 points, respectively, while Rommel Calahat finished with a double-double of 10 points and a game-high 13 boards.
The Scores
First Game
San Beda 85 – Cortez 16, Payosing 13, Cuntapay 13, Andrada 12, Alfaro 11, Puno 5, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Gallego 2, Torres 0.
Arellano 61 – Ongotan 16, Capulong 10, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Talampas 6, Mallari 3, Dayrit 3, Villarente 2, Abastillas 2, dela Cruz 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0, Geronimo 0.
Quarters: 24-15; 57-26; 74-46; 85-61.
Second Game
Mapua 80 – Bonifacio 16, Recto 15, Escamis 12, Hernandez 12, Sopriano 8, Cuenco 6, Rosillo 5, Dalisay 3, Asuncion 2, Bancale 1, Morenos 0, Fornis 0.
San Sebastian 70 – Are 18, Ecobido 13, Calahat 10, Desoyo 9, Felebrico 6, Una 5, Gabat 4, de Leon 3, Shanoda 2, Sumoda 0, Gabat 0, Aguilar 0.
Quarters: 12-18; 39-36; 57- 45; 80-70.
– Rappler.com
