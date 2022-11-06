Red Lions outlast Stags in OT, tighten grip of 3rd

TESTY. San Beda's JB Bahio protects the ball against three San Sebastian defenders.

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions survived the San Sebastian Golden Stags in overtime, 82-79, to tighten their hold of the third spot in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, November 6 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

JB Bahio – who dropped a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds – teamed up with fellow Red Lion veteran Peter Alfaro in the extended period, chipping in 5 points to put San Beda ahead, 81-76

A James Kwekuteye free throw then cushioned the Lions’ lead after the Stags’Jessie Sumoda sank a triple that trimmed the gap by just a possession, 81-79, with a minute left.

The Stags had a shot to forge another overtime but Itchie Altamirano missed his attempt in the closing seconds.

Damie Cuntapay led the Red Lions with 16 points as San Beda improved to a 9-4 record behind Letran (11-3) and St. Benilde (9-3).

Kwekuteye and Winston Ynot also finished in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Stags forced overtime after rallying from 11 points down and cutting the lead to a possession, 74-76, after Altamirano drove to the basket with 21.6 seconds left.

Rafael Are later went coast-to-coast for the bucket in the dying seconds that tied the game at 76-all.

Rhinwill Yambing had 17 points for the Golden Stags, who dropped to 5-7, while Romel Calahat posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

In the other game, Arellano got back at JRU, 62-52, after charging late in the second half.

Even with Arellano missing key cogs Shane Menina and Cade Flores, Axel Doromal stepped up and posted 17 points highlighted by a 5-of-8 shooting in the second half, and grabbed 3 rebounds.

“Mindset ko lang is, ‘I need to contribute and perform’ kasi sobrang bigat ng nawala sa’min… Gusto ko lang mag-double effort on both offense and defense,” said Doromal of his crucial role for the undermanned Arellano.

(My mindset is ‘I need to contribute and perform’ because of our heavy loss… I wanted to double my effort on both offense and defense.)

The sixth-running Arellano climbed to 6-8, behind JRU’s 6-6 slate.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 82 – Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 13, Bahio 11, Alfaro 5, Andrada 5, Cortez 5, Cometa 4, Sanchez 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Payosing 2, Tagala 0.

San Sebastian 79 – Yambing 17, Calahat 14, Sumoda 10, Desoyo 8, Villapando 8, Suico 6, Altamirano 5, Are 4, Una 3, Escobido 2, Shanoda 2, Cosari 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 43-32, 63-52, 76-76 (reg.), 82-79 (OT).

Second Game

Arellano 62 – Doromal 17, Mantua 12, Sunga 9, Abastillas 8, Mallari 5, Oliva 5, Talampas 3, Tolentino 3, Oftana 0.

JRU 52 – Amores 12, Dionisio 9, Miranda 8, Guiab 6, Delos Santos 5, Sy 5, Dela Rosa 3, Arenal 2, Celis 2, Medina 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 27-28, 53-44, 62-52.

– Ivy Ferrer and Jaslyn dela Cuesta/Rappler.com