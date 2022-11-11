Undermanned JRU, Benilde drop separate games after NCAA brawl

San Sebastian rookie Rhinwill Yambing erupts for 11 triples in a 36-point performance as the Stags rout a a six-man JRU team

MANILA, Philippines – Days after JRU forward John Amores’ on-court rampage, a six-man Heavy Bombers squad succumbed to the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 92-74, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, November 11 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

San Sebastian rookie Rhinwill Yambing exploded for a career-high 36 points built on an 11-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc, while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

The big win kept the Stags on the cusp of a Final Four berth with a fifth-best 6-7 record.

“Kung ano yung magagawa kong parte sa team, gagawin ko lang po. Pagsisikapan ko po every game po kung ano matutulong ko sa team,” said Yambing after setting the highest scoring output this season, eclipsing St. Benilde forward Will Gozum’s 34 points.

(Whatever I can do as part of the team, I will do it. I will work hard every game to see what I can do to help.)

JRU fielded only six players as Amores and 10 others served their suspension for figuring in a shocking brawl with St. Benilde last Tuesday.

The Blazers likewise fielded a shorthanded roster and fell to Perpetual Help, 89-83, in the other game.

Carlo Ferreras took charge in the fourth quarter to finish with 19 points, while John Abis posted a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Altas improved their record to 6-9.

The second-running Benilde, which slipped to 10-4, had three players serving their suspension.

San Sebastian relied on its three-point shooting early behind Yambing, Alex Desoyo, and Ameer Aguilar to take a 48-30 lead at halftime.

Stags captain Itchie Altamirano, who tallied 8 points and 5 assists, emphasized the team’s intensity and focus despite playing with an undermanned JRU crew.

“Kailangan walang magre-relax sa’min… Kahit ilan ‘yung kalaban namin, gawin pa rin namin ‘yung tama and i-lessen namin ‘yung lapses,” said Altamirano.

(No one needs to relax… No matter how many opponents we have, we still have to do the right thing and lessen our lapses.)

Agem Miranda led JRU with 27 points while Jed Mercado scored 17 as the Bombers skidded to their fourth straight loss for a 6-8 card.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 89 – Ferreras 19, Flores 18, Abis 13, Egan 8, Barcuma 8, Roque 8, Martel 6, Cuevas 5, Omega 4, Boral 0.

Benilde 83 – Oczon 22, Gozum 13, Cullar 10, Nayve 10, Corteza 9, Pasturan 8, Marcos 6, Sumabat 5, Carlos 0, Davis 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 49-40, 68-59, 89-83.

Second Game

San Sebastian 92 – Yambing 36, Desoyo 12, Calahat 12, Altamirano 8, Sumoda 8, Aguilar 6, Villapando 3, Are 2, Shanoda 2, Suico 0, Una 0, Cosari 0, Concha 0, Paglinawan 0, Escobido 0.

JRU 74 – Miranda 27, Mercado 17, Delos Santos 15, Dela Rosa 8, Joson 5, Villarin 2.

Quarters: 23-20, 48-30, 74-53, 92-74.

– Ivy Ferrer/Rappler.com