San Beda bounces back with 29-point mauling of EAC; Stags deny Chiefs rally

San Beda leads by as many as 414 points in its huge bounce-back win at EAC's expense, while debuting San Sebastian denies an Arellano rally from 19 points down in the NCAA Season 98

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda bounced back in a huge way following its NCAA Season 98 opening day loss to Mapua as the Red Lions mauled the EAC Generals, 85-56, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, September 12.

James Kwekuteye led the tone-setting first-quarter beatdown with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in just 22 minutes, while Yukien Andrada scored 13 with 8 boards in just 19 minutes to help give first-year head coach Yuri Escueta a statement win to start his NCAA stint.

Tony Ynot made the most of his 14-minute run with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting in the blowout where San Beda peaked with a 41-point gap, 53-12, after a Joshua Tagala triple with 2:13 left in the first half.

The Red Lions refused to let their foot off the gas until the fourth quarter, where they still led by 39, 83-44, before the Generals went on a 12-2 last stand to set the final score.

Joshua Tolentino paced the forgettable loss with 16 points on 18 shots while Kriss Gurtiza scored 10 in 18 minutes. Big man Allen Liwag got smacked down to earth as he went scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting one game after tallying a 12-point, 13-board double-double in the season opener.

Meanwhile, the San Sebastian Stags started their season with a 60-51 win over the Arellano Chiefs after leading by as many as 19, 57-38, to start the fourth quarter.

Graduating guard Itchie Altamirano held down the fort with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Kenneth Villapando and Rhinwill Yambing scored 9 apiece in the balanced attack.

Axel Doromal topscored with 15 points in the loss while burly forward Cade Flores scattered 12 points, 9 boards, 1 steal, and 1 block in a long 35-minute run.

NCAA action continues on Wednesday, September 14, as the two-time defending champion Letran Knights make their delayed debut after a team-wide COVID-19 battle against the JRU Heavy Bombers at 12 pm, while the LPU Pirates square off at 3 pm against the Mapua Cardinals.

San Sebastian guns for win number two on Friday, September 16, 3 pm against the CSB Blazers, while Arellano gets a bounce-back opportunity that same day against the Perpetual Help Altas in the 12 pm curtain-raiser.

San Beda also shoots for its second straight win on Saturday, September 17, 3 pm against former finals foe LPU, while EAC aims for a much-needed breakthrough at 12 pm against JRU.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 60 – Altamirano 10, Villapando 9, Yambing 9, Felebrico 7, Cosari 6, Una 6, Sumoda 4, Are 3, Shanoda 2, Escobido 2, Desoyo 2, Suico 0.

Arellano 51 – Doromal 15, Flores 12, Abastillas 8, Talampas 8, Oliva 2, Mallari 2, Tolentino 2, Sunga 2, Menina 0, Oftana 0, Mantua 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 27-27, 50-38, 60-51.

Second Game

San Beda 85 – Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 13, Ynot 12, Sanchez 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Visser 6, Bahio 3, Tagala 3, Llarena 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Tagle 0.

EAC 56 – Tolentino 16, Gurtiza 10, Luciano 7, Cosejo 6, Robin 5, Cosa 3, Bajon 3, Maguliano 2, Dominguez 2, Bacud 2, Liwag 0, An. Doria 0, Balowa 0, Ad. Doria 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 32-7, 55-17, 73-41, 85-56.

– Rappler.com