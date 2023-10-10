Benilde picks up steam in escape of Perpetual; San Sebastian drubs favored JRU

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOOTER. St. Benilde guard Migs Ovzon attempts a jump shot over the Perpetual Help defense in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

NCAA title contender College of St. Benilde notches its first winning streak of Season 99 after a 1-3 start, while lagging San Sebastian makes light work of third-ranked JRU

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA title contender College of St. Benilde finally started its first winning streak of the Season 99 men’s basketball tournament, downing the Perpetual Help Altas in a thriller, 86-80, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, October 10.

After starting the season with a 1-3 record, the favored Blazers are up to even at 3-3 after being led by Robi Nayve’s 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 24 minutes off the bench.

Sniper Migs Oczon, who erupted for 29 points last game against San Sebastian, added 19 more on 7-of-15 shooting against the Altas, as reigning MVP Will Gozum was limited to just 6 points and 4 boards in 18 minutes.

Art Roque led all scorers in the loss that sent Perpetual down a 1-4 slate with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Christian Pagaran scored 16 with 7 boards, while Marcus Nitura scattered 15 points, 7 boards, and 7 dimes, albeit with 6 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the San Sebastian Stags notched their second win against three losses with an impressive blowout over the third-ranked JRU Heavy Bombers, 72-59.

Jessie Sumoda powered the bench mob with a game-high 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in just 19 minutes. Raymart Escobido added 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Rafael Are made up for a 9-point outing on 3-of-13 shooting with 6 boards, 6 steals, and 5 dimes.

Agem Miranda was the lone double-digit scorer on the losing side with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 22 minutes for the Heavy Bombers, which dropped to a 4-2 record.

Joshua Guiab added 9 points on 3-of-10 shooting, while Shawn Argente misfired all day with 9 points as well, but on a 2-of-19 clip. – Rappler.com