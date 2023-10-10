Benilde picks up steam in escape of Perpetual; San Sebastian drubs favored JRU

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – NCAA title contender College of St. Benilde finally started its first winning streak of the Season 99 men’s basketball tournament, downing the Perpetual Help Altas in a thriller, 86-80, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, October 10.
After starting the season with a 1-3 record, the favored Blazers are up to even at 3-3 after being led by Robi Nayve’s 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 24 minutes off the bench.
Sniper Migs Oczon, who erupted for 29 points last game against San Sebastian, added 19 more on 7-of-15 shooting against the Altas, as reigning MVP Will Gozum was limited to just 6 points and 4 boards in 18 minutes.
Art Roque led all scorers in the loss that sent Perpetual down a 1-4 slate with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Christian Pagaran scored 16 with 7 boards, while Marcus Nitura scattered 15 points, 7 boards, and 7 dimes, albeit with 6 turnovers.
Meanwhile, the San Sebastian Stags notched their second win against three losses with an impressive blowout over the third-ranked JRU Heavy Bombers, 72-59.
Jessie Sumoda powered the bench mob with a game-high 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in just 19 minutes. Raymart Escobido added 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Rafael Are made up for a 9-point outing on 3-of-13 shooting with 6 boards, 6 steals, and 5 dimes.
Agem Miranda was the lone double-digit scorer on the losing side with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 22 minutes for the Heavy Bombers, which dropped to a 4-2 record.
Joshua Guiab added 9 points on 3-of-10 shooting, while Shawn Argente misfired all day with 9 points as well, but on a 2-of-19 clip. – Rappler.com
