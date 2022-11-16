JRU expels Amores from Bombers, sets up athlete mental health program

JRU upgrades its sanction on embattled Heavy Bombers player John Amores to an outright expulsion from the team and puts up a student-athlete mental health program in the assault's aftermath

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University (JRU) upgraded its indefinite suspension on controversial player John Amores to an outright expulsion from the Heavy Bombers basketball team on Tuesday, November 15, over a week after the 23-year-old instigated an on-court brawl in the NCAA.

In a statement released Wednesday, the university said “after a thorough evaluation, the board is convinced that additional sanctions should be imposed upon [Amores] as part of internal processes on discipline observed by the school.”

Additionally, JRU said it has set up a mental health program for its student-athletes “to address the difficulties of handling the mixed challenges of athletic competition, academics, and personal issues.” Amores will be one its first beneficiaries.

As he undergoes counseling, Amores was also “required to undergo community service” while serving his suspension from his classes.

The university has been the subject of widespread public scrutiny in the fallout of Amores’ assault last November 8 that targeted four College of St. Benilde (CSB) players and hurting two: Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis.

Pasturan and Davis have since filed a physical injury complaint with Blazers head coach Charles Tiu serving as a witness at the San Juan City Hall of Justice.

“The university is furthermore working with its Athletics Office, the coaching staff, and the members of the team to ensure their developmental needs to mitigate and prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future,” JRU’s statement continued.

“Consistent with the mission and goals of the university and the NCAA, we reiterate our commitment that we will do everything to mold our student-athletes to be responsible citizens and better individuals, in and out of the sporting arena.”

