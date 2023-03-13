Letran outlasts LSGH to inch closer to NCAA juniors basketball title

Syrex Silorio steps up big for the Letran Squires, who are now just one win away from capturing their first NCAA juniors basketball title since 2001

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Squires drew first blood in their best-of-three championship series against the La Salle Green Hills Greenies after gutting out an 85-81 win in the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on Monday, March 13.

Syrex Silorio stepped up big offensively and delivered the best game of his young career as he sizzled for a career-high 27 points, while Letran star Andy Gemao produced his usual well-rounded stat line of 21 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Like his fellow big man Silorio, George Diamante held his own down low against the Greenies’ twin towers of Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate as he racked up 12 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks for Letran, which is now on the cusp of its first NCAA juniors basketball title since 2001.

“I just told Syrex to play his game, just focus,” said Letran head coach Allen Ricardo. “Capitalize on the matchups against either Pablo or Gagate because he has the confidence to attack those guys.”

After trailing by as many as 12 points, 32-44, with exactly two minutes in the first half, the Squires proved why they are the No. 1 team in the tournament as they unloaded a blazing 9-0 run to make it just a three-point game at halftime, 41-44.

The Squires, who went 0-of-17 from beyond the arc in the first three quarters, suddenly caught fire from long distance in the final frame and knocked down four huge long bombs, including a dagger triple by Silorio, to mount their largest lead at 85-76 with only 2:42 left.

Letran overcame a monster double-double outing by Pablo, who finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds for LSGH in the loss.

Rod Alian backstopped Pablo with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while Gagate posted his own double-double of 12 markers and 13 boards.

Letran goes for the kill, while LSGH tries to stay alive when the two teams collide anew in Game 2 at 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 16.

The Scores

Letran 85 – Silorio 27, Gemao 21, Diamante 12, Manalili 9, Alforque 4, Anabo 4, Baliling 3, Hugo 2, Navarro 2, Cruz 1.

LSGH 81 – Pablo 22, Alian 14, Gagate 12, Ison 10, Mesias 10, Rivero 6, Gomez 5, Romero 2, Zaragosa 0.

Quarters: 17-22, 41-44, 65-64, 85-81.

– Rappler.com