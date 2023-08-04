Homecoming: Lady Knights tap Letranite Oliver Almadro as volleyball head coach

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Letranite Oliver Almadro comes home to the NCAA to help rebuild the Lady Knights women's volleyball program after a decade-long tenure with the Ateneo men's and women's teams

MANILA, Philippines – Champion volleyball coach Oliver Almadro quickly found a new, yet familiar home in the collegiate scene as he returns to Letran to lead the long-rebuilding Lady Knights program on Friday, August 4, per school athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo, OP.

Formerly the head coach of both Ateneo men’s and women’s volleyball teams, Almadro now shifts his focus back to the NCAA with the Lady Knights, who have not clinched a Final Four berth in 11 years since losing to Perpetual Help in a Season 87 finals sweep.

“I am happy to have one of the top minds in Philippine volleyball. The Letran volleyball program will be handled by him with a primary focus on women’s volleyball,” Calvo said.

“Because he is from Letran, he fits in well with Letran.”

Despite recent struggles with the Ateneo women’s team that ultimately led to his replacement by Philippine national men’s team head coach Sergio Veloso, Almadro still carries a championship pedigree cultivated throughout his 13-year stay with Blue Eagles volleyball programs.

He also has a promising, yet heavily scrutinized tenure so far in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as the first head coach of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans program and the current mentor of the Petro Gazz Angels. – Rappler.com