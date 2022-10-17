Nat Cosejo named NCAA Player of the Week as EAC breaks through

GLIMMER OF HOPE. Nat Cosejo and the EAC General look to turn their fortunes around after a winless run in the first round.

Nat Cosejo posts a career-high in points as the Emilio Aguinaldo College upsets St. Benilde for its first win in NCAA Season 98

MANILA, Philippines – The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals finally broke through in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

The 6-foot-3 forward fired a career-high 24 points on 65% shooting to go with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block as the Generals pulled off an 80-75 upset of the league-leading St. Benilde Blazers on Sunday, October 16.

EAC lost all of its nine games in the first round before stunning Benilde for its maiden victory.

Averaging 13.5 points, 6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1 block in the last two games and giving the Generals a glimmer of hope, Cosejo earned the nod from Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week.

Cosejo bested Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio, and San Sebastian’s Jesse Sumoda for the honor given by print and online media regularly covering the league.

“I hope this win gives us confidence. We always came up short in our previous games because we lacked confidence. Now that we got it, I hope our winning continues,” Cosejo said in Filipino.

Cosejo also captured the NCAA All-Star MVP plum last week after lifting Team Heroes past Team Saints with 16 points and 7 rebounds. – Rappler.com