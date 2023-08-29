Penny Estacio hopes to help bring NCAA crown back to San Beda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I think this is where I’ll be having a lot of opportunities,’ says former La Salle guard Penny Estacio of his move to San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Former De La Salle Green Archer Penny Estacio has found a new collegiate basketball program to be a part of, confirming to Rappler that he’s transferring to San Beda University to play with the Red Lions in the NCAA men’s tournament.

Estacio played one campaign as a Green Archer in Season 85. He will serve residency in 2023 and be eligible for the Red Lions for 4 seasons beginning Season 100 in 2024, joining a cast of incoming San Beda talents that will keep the team in title contention.

“I think this is where I’ll be having a lot of opportunities,” Estacio said about why he chose the Red Lions. He was also recruited by UST, FEU, and UE after leaving La Salle, for reasons he chose not to disclose.

According to sources who spoke to Rappler under the condition of anonymity, Estacio, a recruit of former La Salle mentor Derrick Pumaren, did not mesh well with the system of new head coach Topex Robinson, with signs pointing to him being excluded from La Salle’s incoming Season 86 roster.

Estacio says with Yuri Escueta, San Beda’s head coach, he is excited to play for a style that’s “systematic.”

“I’m very excited about how he trusts his players,” he added.

Estacio used to play for San Beda’s high school club before joining the FEU Baby Tamaraws and then the Green Archers. He averaged 4.7 points and 1.7 assists in 16 minutes a game in his first UAAP senior season.

His best stretch came in the second round of Season 85 against National University where he scored 13 points in a quarter.

Estacio was out of action for most of La Salle’s recent offseason tournaments due to injuries.

“I am now okay. All throughout summer I was unhealthy so right now I’m just happy I’m back to playing and focusing on what’s next for me,” he said.

“Plantar fasciitis, and I had a concussion with head trauma,” he shared about the challenges he faced.

Estacio plans to use his season of residency to improve on “every aspect of his game” and work on strength and conditioning because he believes the “NCAA is different when it comes to physicality.”

He enters the Red Lions’ main roster along with other transferees Bismarck Lina, RC Calimag, Richi Calimag, and Bryan Sajonia.

He will also get to play with the likes of on-the-rise standouts Yukien Andrada and Jacob Cortez.

“Very excited for sure. We were already friends from Batang Gilas days, so I’m very excited for that,” he said about getting to share a backcourt with the latter, who had a promising PBA D-League campaign.

“Together with my teammates, hopefully we can bring that crown back to San Beda.” – Rappler.com