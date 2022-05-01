NCAA
Kwekuteye takes charge in 4th as San Beda edges Benilde to clinch NCAA semis berth

Delfin Dioquino
SQUEAKER. James Kwekuteye and San Beda hold off a gritty St. Benilde side.

NCAA Philippines Facebook page

James Kwekuteye carries the scoring cudgels in the final frame before leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury as San Beda secures the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Season 97 Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda fended off a gutsy comeback from St. Benilde and hacked out a 63-57 win in their play-in game to secure its place in the NCAA Season 97 semifinals at the San Juan Arena on Sunday, May 1.

James Kwekuteye delivered 8 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter before leaving the game late with an apparent ankle injury as the Red Lions clinched the No. 3 seed in the Final Four.

Kwekuteye carried the scoring cudgels in the final frame, converting back-to-back layups to give the Red Lions a double-digit edge at 51-41, and knocking down a pair of free throws for their biggest lead at 57-43.

However, the Filipino-Canadian needed to be carried off the court with 1:30 minutes remaining following what seemed like a takedown from AJ Benson, who got slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul.

The Blazers took advantage of the absence of Kwekuteye and narrowed the gap to just 5 points, 55-60, after a Will Gozum putback off his own miss with under 20 ticks left.

But that was the closest Benilde got as Ralph Penuela sank three pressure-packed free throws in the dying seconds to propel San Beda to a semifinals clash against twice-to-beat Mapua, the second seed.

Yukien Andrada delivered 11 points and 4 rebounds in the win, Tony Ynot chalked up 8 points and 7 rebounds, while JB Bahio posted 6 points and 10 rebounds.

“Basketball is a very physical game so we’ll never know the situation. We’re just hoping that if James will be okay in the next few days, it will help us a lot in the semifinals,” said Red Lions coach Boyet Fernandez.

“We’re hoping James will be there, we’re praying for that. But I think somebody has to step up with our game against Mapua if James will not be 100 percent.”

Robi Nayve tallied 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead the Blazers, who are still in contention and will face the winner of the other play-in match between No. 5 Perpetual and No. 6 Arellano for the last semifinals spot.

No other Benilde player scored in double figures as the Blazers bled for their points, shooting a paltry 29% from the field and 11% from three-point range.

Joshua Marcos had 9 points and 8 rebounds in the loss, while Gozum netted 8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

The Scores

San Beda 63 – Kwekuteye 17, Andrada 11, Ynot 8, Bahio 6, Penuela 5, Cuntapay 4, Sanchez 4, Amsali 4, Alfaro 3, Cortez 1, Abuda 0, Gallego 0, Jopia 0.

St. Benilde 57 – Nayve 10, Marcos 9, Gozum 8, Lepalam 8, Carlos 6, Benson 6, Cullar 3, Lim 3, Flores 3, Sangco 1, Publico 0, Davis 0.

Quarters: 18-7, 26-20, 40-37, 63-57.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
