Arellano standout Cade Flores earns first NCAA Player of the Week honors

Admirably filling in the huge hole left by rising PBA rookie Justin Arana, Filipino-Australian forward Cade Flores immediately proves his worth for the Arellano Chiefs with his first NCAA Player of the Week award

MANILA, Philippines – No Justin Arana, no problem for the Arellano Chiefs.

Filipino-Australian forward Cade Flores has quickly proven his worth in the NCAA by earning Season 98’s first Player of the Week citation presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday, September 19.

The former FEU prospect has made the most of his new opportunity in the Grand Old League with hefty averages of 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds for the 3-1 Chiefs, who capped the week with a stunning 72-69 upset of the two-time defending champion Letran last Sunday, September 18.

For Flores, that statement win – the Knights’ first loss in 14 games across three years – is enough to put rest of the NCAA on notice.

“I’m liking the challenge. It helps build confidence with each other. We take each game as a challenge to us,” said the 24-year-old bruiser.

Flores bested CSB’s Migs Oczon, San Sebastian’s Rommel Calahat, and LPU’s Enoch Valdez for the weekly award – supported by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin and Tinapayan Festival – handed out by scribes from print and online covering the beat.

The 6-foot-4 banger and the rest of the Chiefs will be further tested in the upcoming week with a Wednesday, September 21 assignment against the scrappy JRU Heavy Bombers at 3 pm before starting a lengthy one-week break. – Rappler.com