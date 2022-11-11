PSC orders inquiry on NCAA basketball brawl

DUST-UP. JRU players try to pacify John Amores (No. 25) during their scuffle against CSB.

The country’s top government sports agency orders an investigation on the fight-marred JRU-CSB match where forward John Amores ran amok

MANILA, Philippines – Controversial Jose Rizal University (JRU) player John Amores remains in hot water.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) issued a resolution on Friday, November 11, to assemble a fact-finding committee and investigate the NCAA basketball brawl where Amores went berserk and punched several College of St. Benilde (CSB) players in a game last Tuesday.

PSC chairman Noli Eala, noting that violence has no place in sports, gave instructions to convene a committee to investigate “all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The resolution issued by the PSC – the sole government body on amateur sports per provisions of Republic Act 6847 – also stated that the investigation will determine the “appropriate actions to be taken by the Commission on all those who may have been involved in the incident.”

Section 11 of RA 6847 gives PSC the “power to perform all acts and things necessary… including the imposition of sanctions” on sports associations, teams, and athletes “for violation of its policies, rules and regulations.”

Amores, who lost his cool for the third time this year, had been suspended indefinitely by the NCAA and JRU.

The 23-year-old forward also faces a physical injury complaint filed by CSB’s Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis, two of the four players he punched during his rampage.

The complaint came days after the University of the Philippines (UP) also filed a separate criminal charge against Amores due to a preseason punching incident with Maroons recruit Mark Belmonte.

The PSC said the parties involved in the scuffle, including representatives from the NCAA, JRU, CSB, Filoil EcoOil Centre, will be invited.

Eala will lead the inquiry along with PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr., deputy executive directors Merely Ibay and Christine Abellana, PSC legal affairs and accounting chiefs, Atty. Michelle Labajanan and Erik Mayores.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had likewise strongly condemned the incident last Thursday, noting the NCAA should “proactively take the appropriate steps to move the league forward in a professional manner.” – Rappler.com