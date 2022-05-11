Mapua sets up NCAA title duel vs Letran as San Beda sees finals streak snapped

Mapua reaches the NCAA championship round for the first time since 1991 as San Beda falls short of a 15th straight finals appearance

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua snapped a three-decade-long finals drought in NCAA Season 97 after a thrilling 70-67 win over San Beda in their do-or-die Final Four clash at the San Juan Arena on Wednesday, May 11.

Arvin Gamboa came through down the stretch and finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists as the Cardinals advanced to the championship round for the first time since 1991.

Mapua arranged a best-of-three finals date against unbeaten Letran starting on Sunday, May 15, at the same venue.

Gamboa took matters into his own hands late, scoring a tough layup over two Red Lions players with 33 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 68-65 edge.

After Ralph Penuela pulled San Beda within a whisker with a quick bucket, Toby Agustin proved clutch as he restored a three-point Mapua lead by sinking his pressure-packed free throws.

The Red Lions had ample time to forge overtime, but James Kwekuteye missed his potential game-tying triple as San Beda saw its 14 straight finals streak end. – Rappler.com