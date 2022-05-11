Mapua sets up NCAA title duel vs Letran as San Beda sees finals streak snapped

NCAA
MANILA, Philippines – Mapua snapped a three-decade-long finals drought in NCAA Season 97 after a thrilling 70-67 win over San Beda in their do-or-die Final Four clash at the San Juan Arena on Wednesday, May 11.

Arvin Gamboa came through down the stretch and finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists as the Cardinals advanced to the championship round for the first time since 1991.

Mapua arranged a best-of-three finals date against unbeaten Letran starting on Sunday, May 15, at the same venue.

Gamboa took matters into his own hands late, scoring a tough layup over two Red Lions players with 33 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 68-65 edge.

After Ralph Penuela pulled San Beda within a whisker with a quick bucket, Toby Agustin proved clutch as he restored a three-point Mapua lead by sinking his pressure-packed free throws.

The Red Lions had ample time to forge overtime, but James Kwekuteye missed his potential game-tying triple as San Beda saw its 14 straight finals streak end. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
